Prestige Assurance marks out register for 1.6b shares cancellation

Prestige Assurance Plc and its professional parties have marked out the register of members to be used for the company’s imminent share reconstruction.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) had suspended trading and price movement on Prestige Assurance shares between last Friday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 27, 2018 to enable the company’s Registrars update the shareholders’ register for the company’s planned share capital reconstruction.Prestige Assurance plans to cancel about 1.6 billion ordinary shares out of its issued and fully paid up share capital under a share reconstruction that seeks to write off accumulated losses.

Under the share reconstruction proposal, Prestige Assurance is seeking to reduce its share capital from N2.685 billion or 5.370 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to N1.909 billion or 3.817 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each in the issued and fully paid up ordinary shares of the company.

This will lead to reduction of N776 million or 1.55 billion ordinary shares. “The share capital so reduced will be applied in writing off the capital of the company which is lost or unrepresented by available assets,” according to a regulatory filing on the reconstruction.

Prestige Assurance stated that the essence of the capital reconstruction is to enable it wipe out its accumulated retained losses of N776.511 million.

The company noted that the reconstruction will reposition it on a trajectory for subsequent accumulated retained profit while creating more value to its shareholders.

Besides, the reconstruction will allow the company to declare dividend and improve its perception in the market thereby making it more competitive.

Its shareholders had, on Friday, August 18, 2017 at its 47th annual general meeting (AGM) in Lagos approved the share reconstruction and authorised the board of directors to take necessary actions to implement the share reduction.

Established in 1952 as a branch office of The New India Assurance Company Limited, Mumbai, Prestige Assurance was incorporated as a limited liability company on January 6, 1970 and licensed to write all classes of non-life insurance in Nigeria. In order to reflect the majority shareholding of the Nigerian public in the company, its name was changed to Prestige Assurance Plc on September 24, 1992 in line with the indigenisation decree passed by the government. After a successful recapitalisation in 2007 and subsequent rights issue in 2015, Prestige Assurance is currently a subsidiary company of The New India Assurance Company Ltd, Mumbai, which has majority equity stake of 69.5 per cent shareholding.

