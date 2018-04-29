Experts bemoan high cost of internet data in Africa

Digital Rights experts have questioned the high cost of Internet data in many African countries, saying the prohibitive cost makes it difficult for poor citizens to access the Internet.

The experts said this at the Internet Freedom Forum, organised by Paradigm Initiative.The co-founder of Witness Radio, Jess Sebaggala, said: “The Internet is still expensive for too many people in many countries, which is a big problem for expanding access. There are too many people below the poverty line in many African countries, and it would be difficult to expand access to the Internet without reducing the cost of access for users.”The Executive Director of Internet Without Borders, Julie Owono, said: “There’s no point talking about digital rights, when there is no access to digital technologies and the Internet.”

Experts who spoke at the three-day international forum were drawn from over 30 African countries. They took turns to speak on the state of the Internet in their respective countries and the dangers facing the Internet.

