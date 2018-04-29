Anchor Insurance appoints new MD/CEO – Anchor Insurance Company Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Augustine Osegha Ebose as the new Managing Director of the company following the confirmation by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The Board of Directors had forwarded his name to NAICOM as the nominee for the position stemming from the last Board meeting and a thorough selection process anchored on the company’s succession plan.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr. Jamiu Osoba, the company’s Brand, and Corporate Communications Manager, and made available to reporters.Before his new appointment as Managing Director, Ebose was the company’s Executive Director overseeing the business and marketing chains of the company.

Augustine started his working career with Erikana Nigeria Limited in 2000 to 2001 as a Marketing Officer engaged in the sales of the company’s products.

Thereafter, he moved to Alliance & General Insurance Company Limited where he served in various capacities from 2001 to 2004 which he joined as an Executive and to rose to the position of Branch Manager with his responsibilities covering clientele servicing, special risk marketing with emphasis on oil & gas, corporate and product development and general administration of the branch.

In 2004, he moved to Capital Express General Insurance Company Limited as a Manager to develop the Public Sector, Oil & Gas segments by identifying and developing strategies to deepen the Company’s market share.

He left the services of Capital Express in 2006 to continue his sojourn with Standard Alliance Insurance Company Plc from November 2006 where he became a Deputy Manager/Group Head; Public Sector saddled with the responsibility of creating and developing the Public Sector Group.

He successfully carved a niche by taking the new unit to an enviable level and identifying business opportunities for the company, a feat that earned him a promotion to Manager, Public Sector, Oil & Gas & Telecoms in 2007.

In the same year 2007, he was again elevated to the position of a Principal Manager/Divisional Head, Public Sector, Energy and Technical with added responsibility of formulating corporate and product developments.

In 2008, he became an Assistant General Manager/Divisional Head, Public Sector, Energy & Telecoms, and rose to the position of General Manager/Divisional Head, North & South-West regions overseeing Public Sector, Energy, technical and Emerging Markets as a result of his outstanding results and expansion of these portfolios.

He left the service of the company in December 2016 to join Anchor Insurance Company Limited as Executive Director, Business Development and Marketing.

Ebose is a graduate of Delta State University, Abraka and University of Ado -Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti where he obtained B.Sc (Economics) and MBA (Business Administration) respectively. He is awaiting his formal graduation for a Doctorate Degree in Business Management from the University of Liverpool, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

A member of several professional associations amongst which are Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS); Ebose has attended courses and seminars locally and overseas amongst which are Executive Management course at the Lagos Business School and Management Course for CEOs at South African Academy of Learning, Pretoria. He is happily married with children.

