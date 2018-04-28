Women for Africa Foundation Learn Africa Fully Funded Scholarship in Spain, 2018-2019

The Women for Africa Foundation is offering scholarships for African women undergraduate and graduate students at Spanish universities. This is a fully funded scholarship.

This program aims to promote the transfer of knowledge, exchange and training of African women undergraduate and graduate students through scholarships in Spanish universities that collaborate in this initiative.The Women for Africa Foundation is a private entity since in 2012 by former vice president of the Government of Spain, María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, with the aim of contributing to the development of Africa through its women.

Scholarship Type

Offers are available to undergraduate and graduate students.

Field of study:

Scholarships are in various areas of study.

Scholarship Benefits:

The fully funded scholarships cover round trips, tuition and fees, accommodation, maintenance and medical insurance.

To be taken in(Country):

Spain

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

Students from African countries are eligible to apply:

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Eligibility:

In general, any person who meets the following requirements:

Be a woman and have the nationality of an African country.

Enrol in an African university or have a university degree in an African country. For Postgraduate Scholarships, the Degree title is required. The degree can vary depending on the scholarship.

Meet the specific requirements of each type of scholarship.

Only one application per person.

Applicants whose first language is not English are to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level by the University.

Application Deadline:

May 6, 2018

Application Procedure:

Applicants need to request the scholarship using the form below.

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

