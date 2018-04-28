University of Sussex Geoffrey Oldham Memorial Scholarships in UK, 2018

April 28, 2018   Scholarship   No comments

The University of Sussex is calling for applications for Geoffrey Oldham Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships are awarded to study a masters in the Science Policy Research Unit (SPRU).The University of Sussex is a public research university in Falmer, Sussex, England. Its campus is located in the South Downs National Park and is a short distance away from Central Brighton.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.
Scholarship Type

Offers are available for pursuing MSc programme.
Field of study:

Scholarships are to study Energy Policy, Project Management, Science and Technology Policy, Strategic Innovation Management and Sustainable Development.
Scholarship Benefits:

£10,000 tuition fee reduction.
To be taken in(Country):

UK
Scholarship Number :

There are four scholarships available.
Eligible Nationality:

UK, EU and international students are eligible to apply.
Eligibility:

To be eligible for this scholarship,

You must receive and accept an offer of a place on one of the following Masters courses in SPRU: Energy Policy MSc Project Management MSc, Science and Technology Policy MSc, Strategic Innovation Management MSc and Sustainable Development MSc.
Have a first-class undergraduate degree or equivalent.
Show evidence of your academic potential in your scholarship application.
The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.

Application Deadline:

July 1, 2018

Application Procedure:
How to Apply:

The mode of applying is online.

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *