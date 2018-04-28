University of Sussex Geoffrey Oldham Memorial Scholarships in UK, 2018

The University of Sussex is calling for applications for Geoffrey Oldham Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships are awarded to study a masters in the Science Policy Research Unit (SPRU).The University of Sussex is a public research university in Falmer, Sussex, England. Its campus is located in the South Downs National Park and is a short distance away from Central Brighton.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.

Scholarship Type

Offers are available for pursuing MSc programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are to study Energy Policy, Project Management, Science and Technology Policy, Strategic Innovation Management and Sustainable Development.

Scholarship Benefits:

£10,000 tuition fee reduction.

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

There are four scholarships available.

Eligible Nationality:

UK, EU and international students are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for this scholarship,

You must receive and accept an offer of a place on one of the following Masters courses in SPRU: Energy Policy MSc Project Management MSc, Science and Technology Policy MSc, Strategic Innovation Management MSc and Sustainable Development MSc.

Have a first-class undergraduate degree or equivalent.

Show evidence of your academic potential in your scholarship application.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.

Application Deadline:

July 1, 2018

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

The mode of applying is online.

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)