University of Sussex Geoffrey Oldham Memorial Scholarships in UK, 2018
The University of Sussex is calling for applications for Geoffrey Oldham Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships are awarded to study a masters in the Science Policy Research Unit (SPRU).The University of Sussex is a public research university in Falmer, Sussex, England. Its campus is located in the South Downs National Park and is a short distance away from Central Brighton.
The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.
Scholarship Type
Offers are available for pursuing MSc programme.
Field of study:
Scholarships are to study Energy Policy, Project Management, Science and Technology Policy, Strategic Innovation Management and Sustainable Development.
Scholarship Benefits:
£10,000 tuition fee reduction.
To be taken in(Country):
UK
Scholarship Number :
There are four scholarships available.
Eligible Nationality:
UK, EU and international students are eligible to apply.
Eligibility:
To be eligible for this scholarship,
You must receive and accept an offer of a place on one of the following Masters courses in SPRU: Energy Policy MSc Project Management MSc, Science and Technology Policy MSc, Strategic Innovation Management MSc and Sustainable Development MSc.
Have a first-class undergraduate degree or equivalent.
Show evidence of your academic potential in your scholarship application.
Application Deadline:
July 1, 2018
Application Procedure:
How to Apply:
The mode of applying is online.
You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link
