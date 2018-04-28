Simon Business School International MBA Scholarships in USA, 2018
The Simon Business School, University of Rochester is giving out domestic and international students to apply for full-time MBA programme. Each scholarship ranges from $5000 to full-tuition plus 10K stipend.Simon Business School is the business school of the University of Rochester. It is located on the University’s River Campus in Rochester, New York. It was renamed after William E. Simon, the 63rd United States Secretary of the Treasury, in 1986.
Scholarship Type
Offers are available for pursuing full-time MBA programme.
Field of study:
Scholarships are for the study of business administration.
Scholarship Benefits:
Scholarships range from $5000 to full-tuition plus 10K stipend.
To be taken in(Country):
USA
Scholarship Number :
Not Specified
Eligible Nationality:
Domestic and international applications are eligible to apply.
Eligibility:
Applicants must have undergraduate degree.
The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.
Application Deadline:
May 15, 2018
Application Procedure:
Application checklist
Online application form
Current résumé and work history
One essay (250-500 word limit)
Applicant interesting fact (25 word limit)
scan and upload School-issued official transcripts for each college.
Test-taker results for GMAT or GRE (including Analytical Writing Assessment), scan and uploaded
Submit electronically One letter of recommendation; a second electronic letter is optional
How to Apply:
The mode of applying is online.
You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link
