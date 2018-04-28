Simon Business School International MBA Scholarships in USA, 2018

The Simon Business School, University of Rochester is giving out domestic and international students to apply for full-time MBA programme. Each scholarship ranges from $5000 to full-tuition plus 10K stipend.Simon Business School is the business school of the University of Rochester. It is located on the University’s River Campus in Rochester, New York. It was renamed after William E. Simon, the 63rd United States Secretary of the Treasury, in 1986.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.

Scholarship Type

Offers are available for pursuing full-time MBA programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are for the study of business administration.

Scholarship Benefits:

Scholarships range from $5000 to full-tuition plus 10K stipend.

To be taken in(Country):

USA

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

Domestic and international applications are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have undergraduate degree.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.

Application Deadline:

May 15, 2018

Application Procedure:

Application checklist

Online application form

Current résumé and work history

One essay (250-500 word limit)

Applicant interesting fact (25 word limit)

scan and upload School-issued official transcripts for each college.

Test-taker results for GMAT or GRE (including Analytical Writing Assessment), scan and uploaded

Submit electronically One letter of recommendation; a second electronic letter is optional

How to Apply:

The mode of applying is online.

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)