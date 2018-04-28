QuickCare Pharmacies Limited Job Vacancy : Pharmacist

QuickCare Pharmacies Limited is opening a new pharmacy in Ikorodu. We are currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Pharmacist

Reporting To: Head of Pharmacy

Overall Purpose of the Job

Responsible for pharmacy operations of QuickCare Pharmacy and other Services.

Also responsible for strategic development of pharmacy operations, initiatives, and business.

Roles & Responsibilities

Provide pharmacy related services to QuickCare Pharmacy and other business units

Dispense medications, check prescriptions, and provide advice to patients on the medicines that have been prescribed for them

Ensure adequate supply of pharmacies through smart inventory management, review of actual usage, and review of re-order levels

Develop and implement strategic initiatives and services in the pharmacy sector to grow QuickCare’s pharmacy services and revenue

Maintain pharmacy station and equipment in clean and working condition with correct levels of inventory, reporting any irregularities

Assist with other duties as assigned, including Administrative and other Duties

Stay up to date on advances in medicine, including;

Chronic Disease Management, Medications, Indications/Contraindications/Adverse Reactions

Key Performance Indicators:

Measurable generation of income for the organization for assigned services and products

Continued positive client satisfaction and feedback

Ensure no medication dispensing errors

Develop and improve processes and procedures

Develop pharmaceutical information pamphlets for customer service

Minimum Qualifications

Active Pharmacist License and Other Necessary Qualifications

5 years’ experience as a Pharmacist

Ability to utilize various Microsoft Office applications/software

Business Administration Background with Focus on Strategic Development of Pharmacy

Primary Focus on Customer Service

Positive/outgoing attitude

Ability to adapt to various roles/responsibilities

Application Closing Date

4th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@quickcareng.com

