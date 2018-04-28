QuickCare Pharmacies Limited Job Vacancy : Pharmacist

QuickCare Pharmacies Limited is opening a new pharmacy in Ikorodu. We are currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Pharmacist

Reporting To: Head of Pharmacy

Overall Purpose of the Job

Responsible for pharmacy operations of QuickCare Pharmacy and other Services.
Also responsible for strategic development of pharmacy operations, initiatives, and business.

Roles & Responsibilities

Provide pharmacy related services to QuickCare Pharmacy and other business units
Dispense medications, check prescriptions, and provide advice to patients on the medicines that have been prescribed for them
Ensure adequate supply of pharmacies through smart inventory management, review of actual usage, and review of re-order levels
Develop and implement strategic initiatives and services in the pharmacy sector to grow QuickCare’s pharmacy services and revenue
Maintain pharmacy station and equipment in clean and working condition with correct levels of inventory, reporting any irregularities
Assist with other duties as assigned, including Administrative and other Duties
Stay up to date on advances in medicine, including;
Chronic Disease Management, Medications, Indications/Contraindications/Adverse Reactions

Key Performance Indicators:

Measurable generation of income for the organization for assigned services and products
Continued positive client satisfaction and feedback
Ensure no medication dispensing errors
Develop and improve processes and procedures
Develop pharmaceutical information pamphlets for customer service

Minimum Qualifications

Active Pharmacist License and Other Necessary Qualifications
5 years’ experience as a Pharmacist
Ability to utilize various Microsoft Office applications/software
Business Administration Background with Focus on Strategic Development of Pharmacy
Primary Focus on Customer Service
Positive/outgoing attitude
Ability to adapt to various roles/responsibilities

Application Closing Date
4th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@quickcareng.com

