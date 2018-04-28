QuickCare Pharmacies Limited Job Vacancy : Pharmacist
QuickCare Pharmacies Limited is opening a new pharmacy in Ikorodu. We are currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Pharmacist
Reporting To: Head of Pharmacy
Overall Purpose of the Job
Responsible for pharmacy operations of QuickCare Pharmacy and other Services.
Also responsible for strategic development of pharmacy operations, initiatives, and business.
Roles & Responsibilities
Provide pharmacy related services to QuickCare Pharmacy and other business units
Dispense medications, check prescriptions, and provide advice to patients on the medicines that have been prescribed for them
Ensure adequate supply of pharmacies through smart inventory management, review of actual usage, and review of re-order levels
Develop and implement strategic initiatives and services in the pharmacy sector to grow QuickCare’s pharmacy services and revenue
Maintain pharmacy station and equipment in clean and working condition with correct levels of inventory, reporting any irregularities
Assist with other duties as assigned, including Administrative and other Duties
Stay up to date on advances in medicine, including;
Chronic Disease Management, Medications, Indications/Contraindications/Adverse Reactions
Key Performance Indicators:
Measurable generation of income for the organization for assigned services and products
Continued positive client satisfaction and feedback
Ensure no medication dispensing errors
Develop and improve processes and procedures
Develop pharmaceutical information pamphlets for customer service
Minimum Qualifications
Active Pharmacist License and Other Necessary Qualifications
5 years’ experience as a Pharmacist
Ability to utilize various Microsoft Office applications/software
Business Administration Background with Focus on Strategic Development of Pharmacy
Primary Focus on Customer Service
Positive/outgoing attitude
Ability to adapt to various roles/responsibilities
Application Closing Date
4th May, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@quickcareng.com
