Michael Stevens Consulting Job Vacancy : Pipeline Projects Manager
Michael Stevens Consulting – Our client, a premier EPC company, is currently seeking a suitably qualified candidate for the position below:Job Title: Pipeline Projects Manager
Level: Management
Reporting Line: Reporting to the Project Director
Job Objective
To provide efficient solutions in Managing project objectives in Health, Safety, Environmental, Project Budget preparation and Control, Project cash flow, milestone achievements and invoicing, Lead Project meetings with client and subcontractors, Formulate project team in line with project requirements, Daily, Weekly, Monthly reporting, Liaison with Client and subcontractors, Lead the Quality Management Process, Coordinate and integrate support departments aligned to the project
Key Responsibilities
Manage and meet project objectives with the following priorities:
Health, Safety, Environmental
Project Budget preparation, review and monitoring.
Project cash flow, milestone achievements and invoicing.
Lead Project meetings with client and with subcontractors
Formulate project team in line with project requirements.
Daily, Weekly, Monthly reporting, both internally and externally.
Liaison with Client and subcontractors.
Lead the Quality Management Process.
Own and Manage the Project Schedule.
Coordinate and integrate support departments aligned to the project.
Management within the project of People, Processes, Procedures, Plans, Client contact and interface, Subcontractors and project supply chains.
Experience and Qualifications
Minimum of 10 years’ experience in large scale pipeline construction.
B.Sc in Mechanical/Civil Engineering
Must have relevant project management certifications
Application Closing Date
15th May, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: recruitmet.ph@michaelstevens-consulting.com with job title as subject of the mail
