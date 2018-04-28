Juan Industries Job Vacancy : Financial Manager

Juan Industries is one of the proud leading chemical industry with both locally and internationally recognition and standards. We are engaged in the production and supply of inorganic and organic chemicals for the production of food substances, pesticides, herbicides and cosmetic materials.We are currently looking for suitably qualified individual to fill the position below:

Job Title: Financial Manager

Job Description

The financial managers is responsible for aiding business planning and decision-making tasks by providing appropriate financial advice and undertaking related accounts administration.

Responsibilities

Liaising with managerial staff and other colleagues.

Undertaking research into pricing, competitors and factors affecting performance

Controlling income, cash flow and expenditure

Developing and managing financial systems/models

Producing long-term business plans

Undertaking strategic analysis and assisting with strategic planning

Managing budgets

Carrying out business modeling and risk assessments

Supervising staff

Collating, preparing and interpreting reports, budgets, accounts, commentaries and financial statements.

Remuneration

Juan Industries believe in rewarding her employees for their commitment and endeavors and have designed a flexible benefits package that will suit all of our staffs.

Salary Range: Very attractive plus incentive and allowances

4% pension scheme

Plus range of allowance, incentives and bonuses

Application Closing Date

31st May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s/Resume to the HR via: info@juanindustries.com using the post applied for as the subject of the email. Note: All CV should be in MS word format and applicants who applies more than once for this job post will be disqualified automatically, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

