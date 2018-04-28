Juan Industries Job Vacancy : Business Administrative Manager

Juan Industries is one of the proud leading chemical industry with both locally and internationally recognition and standards. We are engaged in the production and supply of inorganic and organic chemicals for the production of food substances, pesticides, herbicides and cosmetic materials.We are currently looking for suitably qualified individual to fill the position below:

Job Title: Business Administrative Manager

Responsibilities

Planning and preparing presentations.

Following up new business opportunities and setting up meetings.

Establishing and maintaining working relationships.

Develop and maintain an awareness of market behavior and competitive trends and respond accordingly.

Regularly meet with the Management to review marketing activities and achievement

Develop good relationship with key clients and prospects in financial service industry.

Perform any other job related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Requirements

Minimum of second class upper in any related field

Business /Operations Management qualification preferably MBA

5-8 years in a related environment

3-5 years in an operations management position

Strong leadership qualities

Good interpersonal skills

Good negotiation skills.

Remuneration

Juan Industries believe in rewarding her employees for their commitment and endeavors and have designed a flexible benefits package that will suit all of our staffs.

Salary Range: Very attractive plus incentive and allowances

4% pension scheme

Plus range of allowance, incentives and bonuses

Application Closing Date

31st May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s/Resume to the HR via: info@juanindustries.com using the post applied for as the subject of the email. Note: All CV should be in MS word format and applicants who applies more than once for this job post will be disqualified automatically, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)