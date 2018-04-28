Fully Funded: DAAD Helmut-Schmidt Masters Scholarships 2018 for International Students

Applications are now been accepted for the DAAD Helmut-Schmidt Masters Scholarships 2018 for International Students. The Scholarship is designed Students enrolled to Study Public Policy and Good Governance for the year 2018 academic session. This scholarship is for students who wants to pursue a masters degree and eligibility criteria is of the essence.The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) intends to contribute to the support of good governance and civil society structures in selected partner countries and regions.

About the Award:

This programme is designed to further qualify future leaders in politics, law, economics and administration according to the principles of good governance and to prepare them in a praxis-oriented course for their professional life.

Very good graduates with a first university degree get the chance to obtain a master’s degree in disciplines that are of special relevance to the social, political and economic development of their home country.

The knowledge and experience acquired in Germany should enable the scholarship holders to later contribute to the establishment of democratically oriented economic and social systems aimed at overcoming social differences.

In addition, the training at German institutions of higher education should qualify the scholarship holders to become partners in the political and economic co-operation with Germany.

Level/Field of Study:

The Scholarship is designed for Masters Degree Students in the department of Public Policy and Good Governance.

Host Nationality:

The Scholarship is hosted in Germany

Eligible Nationalities:

The Sccholarship is specifically for Stydents from Developing Countries.

Scholarship Benefits:

Prior to their study programmes all scholarship holders receive a 6- months-German language course from April 2018 to September 2018. The language courses take place at selected institutes in Germany and not at the universities of the selected master´s courses.

The language course is compulsory also for those who attend a master´s course taught in English. The scholarship holders are offered a special tutoring at their host institutions financed by DAAD.

Furthermore, there is the possibility to attend networking events. DAAD pays a monthly scholarship rate of currently 750 €.

The scholarship also includes contributions to health insurance in Germany.

In addition, DAAD grants an appropriate travel allowance and a study and research subsidy as well as rent subsidies and/or allowances for spouses and/or children where applicable.

DAADscholarship holders within the Helmut-Schmidt-Programme are exempted from tuition fees.

DAAD Helmut-Schmidt Masters Scholarships Requirements:

The scholarship scheme is open to graduates in the field of social sciences, political sciences, law, economics and in public administration from Africa, Latin America, South Asia and Southeast Asia, from countries in the Middle East as well as from the Ukraine.

The programme is open for very well qualified graduates with a first university degree (bachelor or equivalent) who want to actively contribute to the social and economic development of their home countries.

The scholarships are offered both for young graduates without professional experience and for mid-career professionals.

Selection Criteria:

The main DAAD criteria for selection are the following:

the study results so far

knowledge of English (and German)

political and social engagement

a convincing description of the subject-related and

personal motivation for the study project in Germany and the expected benefit when returning to the home country.

The latest university degree should have been obtained during the six years prior to the application for the scholarship.

Applicants cannot be considered if they have stayed in Germany for more than 15 months at the time of application.

All master´s courses have further additional requirements that must be fulfilled by the applicants in any case.

How to Apply:

Applications have to be submitted in German or English. Please indicate that you are applying for the DAAD Helmut-SchmidtProgramme (Master’s scholarships for Public Policy and Good Governance). It is important to go through the Application requirements in the Program Webpage before applying.

Application Deadline:

The application period starts from June 1st to July 31st 2018

Visit Program Webpage for details

