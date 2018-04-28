European Masters Scholarships in Software Engineering (EMSE), 2018/2020

Applications are now available for the second call for admission to the European Master Programme in Software Engineering (EMSE) for the edition 2018/2020.

It provides a joint curriculum that is fully recognise by the four universities that deliver it. The two-year programme offers students mobility choices that allow them to attend a full year at each of two the EMSE universities.

Scholarship TypeOffers are available to pursue Masters degree programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are in the field of Software Engineering. The EMSE curriculum covers a wide range of topics, such as software process management, verification and validation, software design, requirements engineering and advanced topics including software quality, distributed systems and development, global software development, embedd systems and open source software & agile development.

Scholarship Benefits:

EMSE Consortium offers for the edition 2018/2020, second application session, three EMSE scholarships of 24.000,00 € for PrC candidates respectively for the paths:

This scholarship will cover the annual participation cost and leave to the student a subsistence allowance of about 15.500,00 €.

To be taken in(Country):

Free University of Bozen-Bolzano, Italy (UNIBZ), University of Oulu, Finland (OY), Technische Universität Kaiserslautern, Germany (UNIKL), Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain (UPM)

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

Students from Programme as well as Partner countries are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

To be eligible, applicants must fulfil the following criteria:

Meet the application deadline

Indicate the prefer mobility track

Have excellent academic background. Candidates will receive evaluation on the basis of their curriculum vitae, academic grades, professional experience, and motivation letter explaining their education and professional objectives, and letters of recommendation.

Have a BSc in Software Engineering, Computer Science or Computer Engineering or degrees with equivalent skills.

Provide proof of proficiency in English language at level B2.2 (CEFR).

Applicants who have a degree from a university-level institution where the official teaching language is English must submit a declaration.

With country of origin certification: applicants who are citizens and first-degree-holders of the following English speaking countries Antigua & Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guyana, Republic of Ireland, Jamaica, Kiribati, Liberia, Mauritius, Micronesia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States of America, Zambia or Zimbabwe must submit a document attesting their country of origin.

Candidates from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are to contact in advance the relevant Italian diplomatic Representation in their country of residence in order to confirm the documentation for the pre-enrolment procedure in case of acceptance.

All courses are in English. Students should acquire language skills in the local language (e.g., by passing an exam) of each University they will attend on the first and on the second year.

Application Deadline:

June 15, 2018

Application Procedure:

Applicants apply on-line at the EMSE website https://emse.gomovein.com/.

The absence of any of these documents in the Submission Tool by the deadline may lead to rejection of such application:

A copy of the of English proficiency certificate.

Curriculum Vitae (European format).

Proof of nationality (copy of passport) and place of residence (e.g., residence certificate).

Certified (translate into English) copy of university diploma and Transcript of study Results.

Recommendation letters (one compulsory and 1 optional) with contact reference(s).

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

