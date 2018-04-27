How Kanye West lost 10million followers in 10 minutes – Details

Kanye West is known for his bold statements, but it seems his latest comments about President Trump may have ruffled a few feathers. 10 million to be precise.

Earlier the rapper had shared a message of support for the controversial leader of the US during a 9-hour tweeting marathon in which he declared that no one could make him “not love” Trump.However, his declaration of love for Trump has seen his followers dip by a whopping 10 million as fans appear be hitting the unfollow button over his political stance.

The 40-year-old had almost 28 million followers when he first tweeted, “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother.”

But minutes later — after the president then retweeted the post to his own feed with the message “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” — his number had dwindled to just 18.7 million.

Kim Kardashian’s other half seems relatively unfazed by the sudden drop in his influence and continued on his tweet spree, even sharing a screenshot appearing to support Trump’s retweet.

Interestingly, the dad-of-three even admitted his tweet had got him in trouble with wife Kim, who had urged him to make clear that he doesn’t condone all of the President’s actions.

It has been suggested that the Gold Digger singer is having another meltdown, with Yahoo Entertainment reporting there are people who are concerned with West’s recent antics.

“Yeah, people are worried,” says one insider close to the KarJenners told the outlet. “Naturally, you can’t help but draw parallels to [Kanye’s] behavior now and back in 2016.”

Kanye — who is dad to North, Saint and baby Chicago — was hospitalised for a string of outbursts back in November 2016, which caused him to cancel his tour.

A Twitter spokesperson has since assured fans that the “inconsistency” in his follower numbers is down to an issue that would be “resolved soon”, in a report by The Verge.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)