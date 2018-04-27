Benefits of Going Meatless For One Day In A Week

When certain people order for food, their meal is incomplete without several pieces of meat. However, going meatless, even just once to a few times a week, can make an amazing impact on your health. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s no 1 food ordering platform shares the benefits of going vegetarian one day a week.

It lowers your risk of cancer

Diets higher in fruits and veggies help protect you against cancer while diets high in red meat have also been shown to increase the risk of colon cancer. So, just skipping the meat one day a week helps reduce your cancer risk.You will still get plenty of protein

The thought that veggies don’t contain protein is quite the myth. In fact, it’s extremely easy to get adequate protein from plant-based sources. Beans, nuts, tofu, and pea are packed with protein and fibre, making them healthy options. You can also add fish to these options.

It helps you lose weight

Vegetarian meals are still lower in calories than meat-centred meals. So, swapping out meat options for veggie or fish options during the week helps you lower your calorie intake, up your nutrient and vitamin intake, and helps you slim down.

You will save some cash

A meal is incomplete for some people without ordering 5 to 10 pieces of meat. So, if you reduce your meat intake or consumption, you will definitely save some money.

Glowing Skin

Vegetarian diets do not only help improve internal health, they also come with external benefits, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support healthy hair, skin, and nails.

