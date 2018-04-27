#BBNaija; I have started Receiving my Prizes- Miracle Thanks CloseUp Nigeria

April 27, 2018

Close Up Nigeria has issued Big Brother Naija winner MIRACLE his cash prize.

The Miraculous BBNaija 2018 winner took to his Instagram page to announced that he has received his cash.

