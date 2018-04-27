Another Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead – See Burial Poster

Nollywood movie actor Chief Charles Nwachukwu a.k.a (Onwa Nollywood) died recently.He is set to be buried on on May 10,2018. Below is his burial poster

