Earth Observation Officer Job at Federal Defense Space Administration – Apply Now

The Defence Space Administration (DSA) was established by the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to: Develop and operate military Space Technologies; Support Nigerian Military operations both within and outside the country as well as Security Agencies responsible for internal security, through the use of satellite; Provide resilient and affordable Space and Cyberspace capabilities for the Nigerian Military, other Security and Law Enforcement AgenciesApplications are invited from suitably qualified Nigerians for employment as civilian staff within the capacity below:

Job Title: Earth Observation Officer



Job Description

Data Collection, analysing data, Compiling Excel Spreadsheets, coding and re-coding data and using MATLAB.

Imagery Change Detection, Feature Extraction, View Shed Analysis, Cost-Distance Analysis, Travel-time Analysis and advanced multi-criteria analyses using complex arrays of data inputs.

Processing, editing and manipulation of Geospatial imagery and derived classification products.

Job Requirements

Must be proficient in GIS/ Remote Sensing Software such as; Erdas Imagine ArcGIS ENVI GRASS Remote View Pro. 4 GD GIS/Remote Sensing

MSc GIS/Remote Sensing is an added advantage

Educational Qualification

B.Sc/HND in either Geography, Land Survey or other Environmental Science courses. BSc Physics, BSc Geology, BSc Geo-informatics, PGD GIS or Remote sensing.

Only applicants with First Class and Second Class Upper Division first degrees and those with HND Distinctions and HND Upper Credit polytechnic certificates may apply. Cognate experience in the subject discipline will be an added advantage.

Professional Certification:

Data management certificate.

Imagery analysis and interpretation certificate.

ESRI, USGIF Certification and other related certificates.

Application Closing Date

9th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

Application Procedure

Click the Register Button on the top right corner of the page to register (without registration you cant see the position).

Applicants are required to have the following available for registration: Passport-sized photograph CV in pdf or word format (Not more than 2 pages and 600kb)

To complete the registration, make sure you fill the registration form.

After registration, you will be required to activate your account by clicking on the link sent to your email

Login with your email and password.

Carefully read the job descripion and requirements then click the apply button for your preffered position.

Provide correct information for all fields, upload your passport photograph and CV then click the submit button.

An email would be sent to you confirming the success of your submission.

Any developments in respect to your application would be communicated to you.

Note

Application for all vacancies is free. Under no circumstance will you be required to pay any sum of money or disclose your account information to any person. The only platform for registration is through dsaportal.gov.ng DSA will not be held responsible for any information provided to other websites.

The maximum age for first degree or HND and MSc applicants is 28 and 32 years respectively.

All applicants are expected to apply for ONLY ONE position.

Only applications in respect of the advertised positions would be considered.

Only Shortlisted applicants would be contacted for aptitude test and interview

