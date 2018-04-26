BBNaija! Why I brought trouble to the house – Cee-c reveals

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c has revealed why she was very controversial and brought trouble to the reality show.

The lawyer, who was at loggerheads with different housemates in the reality show at different times, said she brought ‘Double Wahala’ to the show because she saw the theme as ‘trouble’.Speaking on Africa Magic Tv She said, ”Wahala, I think, is trouble, the housemates see Cee-c as troublesome, so, I think I brought the double wahala to the house.”

Cee-c , however, said she will never lose herself for anyone. She said she did not lose herself in the reality show because she knew what she wanted to do all the time.

”No matter the situation or circumstance I will never lose my self.

”There were times when I thought changing myself will make people like me but I did not lose myself because I know what I wanted,” she added.

