American AirSea Cargo Job Vacancy : Content Writer

American AirSea Cargo, a reputable organization whose core mission has been the provision of stress free air and ocean shipping with excellent services to individuals and organizations at the most cost-effective price.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Content Writer

Job Description

We are seeking to hire a young and experienced writer to join our Public Relations Team and enrich our websites, blog posts, advert and social media publications. The ideal candidate responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

Research industry-related topics (combining online sources, interviews and studies)

Write clear marketing copy; proofread and edit publications to promote our products/services

Prepare well-structured drafts and ensuring all-round consistency (style, fonts, images and tone) using Content Management Systems

Coordinate with marketing and design teams to illustrate articles

Identify customers’ needs and gaps in our content and recommend new promotions, the individual will in turn promote and update contents on the website and all social media platforms.

Ultimately, you will deliver quality writing pieces that appeal to our audiences, attract customers and boost brand awareness.Requirements

The prospective employee will be expected to operate in line with our workplace values which are centered around being a team player with zero tolerance for compromise, providing stress free and excellent service delivery to ensure maximum customer satisfaction.

Applicants should also meet the following criteria:

Possess a B.Sc in Marketing, English, Journalism or related field

Maximum of three years experience in Journalism, news writing, blogging, editing of articles.

Must be involved in conducting research on industry-related topics, generating ideas for new content types and proofreading articles before publication

Proven work experience as a Content Writer, Copywriter or similar role with hands-on experience with Content Management Systems (e.g. WordPress)

Familiarity with web publications with a portfolio of published articles

Experience doing research using multiple sources

Ability to write scripts for advert purposes is an added advantage.

Application Closing Date

17th May, 2018

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to: hr@shoptomydoor.com Email subject should be ‘Content Writer’. Note

Recruitment Process/Method of Application:

Our shortlisting methods will be solely based on applicants’ ability to demonstrate, understand and apply our organization’s core values throughout the application process.

These values are embedded in all roles and as such applicants must evidence such to be considered.

Feel free to share samples of your work or portfolio of your published articles, along with your application.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

