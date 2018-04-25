Trusoft Limited Job Vacancy : Accountant

Trusoft Limited is an indigenous software company, specialising in the design and development of software solutions. Trusoft has built its brand around creating software solutions adapted to the local market, but competing in quality in the international markets. Our products and solutions ranges through the educational, medical, and financial sectors.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Accountant

Job Functions

Serve as the lead point of contact for all customer account management matters.

Build and maintain strong, long lasting client’s relationships.

Monitor daily transactions of our outstation operations

Physical visits to outstation centers to ensure compliance

Issuance of invoices and follow up on payments

Ensure compliance with federal and state tax laws

Develop trusted advisor relationships with key accounts, customer stakeholders and bank account officers

Requirements

Candidate must have a minimum of an OND in Accounting with basic understanding of accounting concepts, audit, compliance and control

Proficient in the use of excel sheet and Microsoft.

Knowledge of an accounting software will be an added advantage

Application Closing Date

1st May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications to: bjdemoy@gmail.com

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)