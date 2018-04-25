See Foods That Can Help You Look Younger

Foods That Can Help You Look Younger

Ageing is a natural part of life that can’t be avoided. However, the foods you eat can help you age better, both inside and out. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s no 1 food ordering platform shares foods that can help you look younger.

Dark chocolate

Chocolate contains antioxidants called flavanols, which protect the skin from sun damage and stops your body from turning red. However, the amount of flavanols varies significantly among different types of chocolate.Vegetables

Vegetables are full of nutrients and are also very low in calories. They contain antioxidants that help reduce the risk of heart disease, cataracts and cancer. So, the more you eat vegetables, the lesser the chances of you suffering any of the aforementioned ailments.

Avocados

Avocados are rich in healthy fat, fibre, several vitamins and minerals that are essential for health. Additionally, these minerals can fight inflammation, protect your skin from the sun and help repair damaged DNA.

Spices

Spices do more than just add flavour to your food. They also contain various compounds that may have beneficial effects on your health. Interestingly, research has revealed that some spices may even help your skin look younger. They include cinnamon, chilli peppers and ginger.

Walnuts

If you have grey hair then eating walnuts is your sure bet to get rid of them. Walnuts are great for fighting off the grey hair. This is due to the copper in the nuts. The copper helps to keep your natural hair colour bright and radiant.

