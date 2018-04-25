Reactor Beverages Limited Job Vacancy : Machine Operator

Reactor Beverages Limited is a Nigerian company that manufactures natural healthy non-alcoholic functional beverages. We produce quality beverages using the finest natural ingredients to meet high quality standards. We are committed to excellence and quality service delivery to our customers and consumers.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Machine Operator

Job Brief

We are looking for a skilled Machine Operator to set up, maintain and operate machinery. You’ll ensure the interminable and efficient running of production.

Responsibilities

Set up machines (calibration, cleaning etc.) to start a production cycle

Control and adjust machine settings (e.g. speed)

Feed raw material or parts to semi-automated machines

Inspect parts with precision and measuring tools

Test operation of machines periodically

Fix issues that might occur during the shift

Check output to spot any machine-related mistakes or flaws

Keep records of approved and defective units or final products

Maintain activity logs

Requirements

Proven experience as a machine operator

Working knowledge of diverse high-speed machinery and measurement tools (caliper, micrometer etc.)

Understanding of production procedures

Adherence to health and safety regulations (e.g. constant use of protective gear)

Ability to read blueprints, schematics and manuals

Analytical skills

Attention to detail

Teamwork and communication skills

Physical stamina and strength

HND or its equivalent in Engineering or related field.

Remuneration

Very attractive.

Application Closing Date

18th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover Letter to: recruitment@reactorbeveragesltd.com.ng

