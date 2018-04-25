Reactor Beverages Limited Job Vacancy : Machine Operator
Reactor Beverages Limited is a Nigerian company that manufactures natural healthy non-alcoholic functional beverages. We produce quality beverages using the finest natural ingredients to meet high quality standards. We are committed to excellence and quality service delivery to our customers and consumers.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Machine Operator
Job Brief
We are looking for a skilled Machine Operator to set up, maintain and operate machinery. You’ll ensure the interminable and efficient running of production.
Responsibilities
Set up machines (calibration, cleaning etc.) to start a production cycle
Control and adjust machine settings (e.g. speed)
Feed raw material or parts to semi-automated machines
Inspect parts with precision and measuring tools
Test operation of machines periodically
Fix issues that might occur during the shift
Check output to spot any machine-related mistakes or flaws
Keep records of approved and defective units or final products
Maintain activity logs
Requirements
Proven experience as a machine operator
Working knowledge of diverse high-speed machinery and measurement tools (caliper, micrometer etc.)
Understanding of production procedures
Adherence to health and safety regulations (e.g. constant use of protective gear)
Ability to read blueprints, schematics and manuals
Analytical skills
Attention to detail
Teamwork and communication skills
Physical stamina and strength
HND or its equivalent in Engineering or related field.
Remuneration
Very attractive.
Application Closing Date
18th May, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Cover Letter to: recruitment@reactorbeveragesltd.com.ng
