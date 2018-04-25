Haulage and Logistics Nigeria Job Vacancy : Auto-Electrician
Job Title: Auto-Electrician
Job Description
Prospective candidates must possess a minimum of OND or SSCE with other vocational training.
Must have 3 – 5 years working experience in a truck maintenance, repair and basically overhauling of IVECO electronic engine.
Experience on Euro lll & Euro V IVECO engine is an added advantage.
Application Closing Date
4th May, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application and detailed CV’s to: careers@haulageandlogisticsnigeria.com Or Send Applications to the address below: 16, Adelabu Street, Masha, Surulere, Lagos State.
