Haulage and Logistics Nigeria Job Vacancy : Auto-Electrician

Haulage and Logistics Nigeria – Our client in the Automotive industry, is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Auto-Electrician

Job Description

Prospective candidates must possess a minimum of OND or SSCE with other vocational training.

Must have 3 – 5 years working experience in a truck maintenance, repair and basically overhauling of IVECO electronic engine.

Experience on Euro lll & Euro V IVECO engine is an added advantage.

Application Closing Date

4th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application and detailed CV’s to: careers@haulageandlogisticsnigeria.com Or Send Applications to the address below: 16, Adelabu Street, Masha, Surulere, Lagos State.

