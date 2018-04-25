Five Speedy Makeup Hacks That Save You Time

Quite a number of women spend a lot of time making up. However, there are situations whereby you do not have all the time in the world to get your makeup done. Then you have two options to either go without makeup or you apply it as quickly as you can. Most women are likely to choose the later. Luckily, with the right tips and tricks, you can cut down on your makeup routine. Jumia, the online shop you can trust, shares speedy makeup hacks will definitely save you time.

Prepare skin in the shower

Why not save a step in your makeup process and prepare your skin right in the shower? You do this by exfoliating, cleansing and making sure that your skin is ready for the makeup.Layout your make up the night before

Just like the clothes you’re going to wear the next day, you can set out the makeup and other beauty products that you’re going to wear. Lay out your foundation, the colour eyeshadow you want to wear and even your lipstick for the day!

Don’t sidestep your foundation

When you are in a rush, don’t skip the foundation. Even if you can’t fully coat your face in foundation, just make sure that you conceal any creases on your face.

Focus on your eyes

Even though you might be in a rush, you definitely want to make sure that your eyes stand out. Mascara or even a little eyeliner can actually do the trick. It also doesn’t take that long either.

Keep your lips nude

Another great tip to apply your makeup faster is to keep your lips nude! Don’t put on anything but just a little balm on them – or even just a little bit of lip gloss, just for some shine.

