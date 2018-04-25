Donald Duke Performs with Akiin Shuga on Stage at His Daughter’s wedding-Photo

Akiin Shuga, leader of the foremost musical band known as Shuga Band keeps proving that he dines and wines with the top guns in the Country. The musician with his 14-piece band is no doubt one of the biggest musical bands in the country right now.

Akiin who has performed several times at Nigeria’s presidential suites popularly called Aso Rock for past Presidents recently played at the former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke’s daughter’s wedding which took place last weekend in Lagos.

This is coming after he performed at Vice President, Osibanjo’s daughter’s wedding at the Villa.While he played for many dignitaries that attended, the father of the bride, Donald Duke couldn’t contain his joy as he joined the band on stage to perform one of their songs thrilling the audience to more music and entertainment.

Akin Shuga is a polio survivor himself who has risen beyond the confinement of his ordeal and proven to all and sundry that he can truly walk. He has built a musical band that is today regarded as Nigeria’s most influential band.

“Life is about challenges, challenges will always come and no challenges are insurmountable” says, Akiin Shuga.

