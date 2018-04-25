BankSome Group of Companies Job Vacancy : E-Commerce Web Master
BankSome Group is made up of highly talented, diverse and motivated people who are dedicated to re-defining the business of Construction, Real Estate, Insurance Brokerage, International health Insurance, Bricks & Blocks, Wood & Aluminium, Renewable Energy and Property Management. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria and having presence in the United Kingdom and China. The company has developed a good business relationship with a vast network of experts around the world.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: E-Commerce Web Master
Job Description
- Manage web – creating and updating content
- Manage payment channels
- Tracking customers’ order
- Managing customers’ challenges
- Plan, define and implement website changes and functional improvements
Qualifications
- 2-4 years’ experience in managing front and backend of ecommerce websites
- Bachelor’s degree in relevant field
- Problem handling skills
- Good customer service skills
- Proficient use of HTML5, CSS3, PHP, MySQL, Word-press, woo-commerce and Javascript
Additional Information:
- Pension, Hmo
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
