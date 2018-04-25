BankSome Group of Companies Job Vacancy : E-Commerce Web Master

BankSome Group is made up of highly talented, diverse and motivated people who are dedicated to re-defining the business of Construction, Real Estate, Insurance Brokerage, International health Insurance, Bricks & Blocks, Wood & Aluminium, Renewable Energy and Property Management. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria and having presence in the United Kingdom and China. The company has developed a good business relationship with a vast network of experts around the world.We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: E-Commerce Web Master

Job Description

Manage web – creating and updating content

Manage payment channels

Tracking customers’ order

Managing customers’ challenges

Plan, define and implement website changes and functional improvements

Qualifications

2-4 years’ experience in managing front and backend of ecommerce websites

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field

Problem handling skills

Good customer service skills

Proficient use of HTML5, CSS3, PHP, MySQL, Word-press, woo-commerce and Javascript

Additional Information:

Pension, Hmo

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

