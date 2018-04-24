Wizkid Is Now Dating Tiwa Savage! (Photo Receipts)
They are both single and they both have child with their previous partners, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been enjoying the company of each other for a while now
– after belting out series of romantic performances together, the pair are now confident with their new found relationship status and are flaunting it to the fans –
all we can say is congratulations to the new lovers, hope they find happiness in their new love game
