Dino Melaye Sitting On The Ground While Resisting Arrest (Photo)

The police have finally taken Dino Melaye into custody, his aides said.

The serving senator from Kogi State submitted himself to the police outside his Maitama, Abuja, home Tuesday morning, ending a day-long siege.

Mr Melaye initially declined to surrender to a team of mobile and regular police officers who arrived to arrest him at home Monday afternoon, saying he had done nothing wrong and expressing fears for his life.He said officers would take him to Kogi where his security cannot guaranteed.

He finally submitted himself to the police around 8:00 a.m. following appeals from some of his colleagues at the Senate.

According to Premium Times, he was taken to the special anti-robbery squad office in Guzape, Abuja, his media aide, Gideon Ayodele, said.

