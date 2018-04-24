Did You Miss It? Watch Moment Miracle was Announced Winner of #BBNaija Double Wahala

The third season of Big Brother Naija wrapped up yesterday and Miracle walked away with over 45 million Naira worth of prizes. The winning moment was quite emotional.

Did you miss it? See it below!

It certainly was a really tough week in the Big Brother Naija game show as campaigns and solicitations filled Nigerian social media – with a lot of fans asking viewers to vote for their favourite housemate.

Eventually, we’ve seen the winner of the Big Brother Naija games and we know for next few days, Team Miracle will continue to rave about their win.

In light of this, here’s the final voting polls of the last week in the Big Brother Naija house…

Nina came least with votes as we saw be the first to leave the Big Brother house out of the remaining five housemates – she came in with a total percent of 4.18% while Alex followed her with 7.07%.

The top three of the game were Tobi, Cee-C and Miracle – with Tobi having the total of 22.53% votes and Cee-C following with 28.04% and Miracle emerging as the winner of the game show with 38.18%.

It’s been said and done and we can’t wait to see what these housemates have in store for us after their time in the Big Brother Naija house.

