United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Teller Job Recruitment -Apply

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.Teller

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND

Location Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu

Job Field Banking

Specification

Represent the bank in a manner that maintains and expands positive relations with all customers, potential customers and co-workers

To accept retail and/or commercial deposits, loan payments, process checking and savings withdrawals

Maintain the highest level of confidentiality with all information obtained

Comply with all bank and regulatory body policies, procedures and regulations

Answer customer inquiries and refers customers to the proper service area for issues that cannot be resolved at the teller line

Other duties as assigned by the Cash Officer

Verify and receive loan and utility bills payments.

Time-stamp(Validate) and signature-verify all customers’ requests and refer those that require call-back/status approval to supervisor for action

Reconciles cash drawer by proving cash transactions; counting and packaging the money, turning in excess cash and mutilated currency to head teller; maintaining supply of cash and currency

Ensure proper and accurate balancing of cash transactions on a daily basis and ensure there is no pending transaction left on the system before closing for the day.

Promote the bank’s products and services by cross-selling, ascertaining customers need and directing customers to the customer relationship officers or officers concerned.

Escalate issues on cash shortage, overpayment, loss and theft.

Associated adhoc assignments

Requirements

Educational Qualification:

Minimum Educational level- OND in any related discipline

Experience:

Minimum experience- NIL

Previous teller experience preferred

Age:

27 years and below

Competences

Knowledge:

Basic Accounting and Mathematical skills

The ability to make sound decisions. This may include making on-the-spot decisions regarding customer transactions; weighing customer satisfaction issues with the Bank’s exposure to loss or fraud and the ability to think through and rationalize decisions.

Banking operations, policies and procedures

Familiar with retail banking regulations and teller roles and responsibilities relating to each

Skills:

Excellent customer service skills, attentiveness, information retention, tact and diplomacy in dealing with both customers and employees:

Strong communication & organizational skills

Fast and error free processing

Ability to be calm under pressure

Good team player

Good Numerical skills

Detail oriented, high degree of accuracy and attention to details

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment & under pressure as needed

Location: Yenagoa, Bayelsa Application Link

Location: Awka South, Anambra Application Link

Location: Asaba, Delta Application Link

Location: Enugu North, Enugu Application Link

Location: Owerri Municipal, Imo Application Link

Location: Uyo, Akwa Ibom Application Link

