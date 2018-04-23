United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Teller Job Recruitment -Apply
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.Teller
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND
Location Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu
Job Field Banking
Job Functions: Banking
Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment
Specification
Represent the bank in a manner that maintains and expands positive relations with all customers, potential customers and co-workers
To accept retail and/or commercial deposits, loan payments, process checking and savings withdrawals
Maintain the highest level of confidentiality with all information obtained
Comply with all bank and regulatory body policies, procedures and regulations
Answer customer inquiries and refers customers to the proper service area for issues that cannot be resolved at the teller line
Other duties as assigned by the Cash Officer
Verify and receive loan and utility bills payments.
Time-stamp(Validate) and signature-verify all customers’ requests and refer those that require call-back/status approval to supervisor for action
Reconciles cash drawer by proving cash transactions; counting and packaging the money, turning in excess cash and mutilated currency to head teller; maintaining supply of cash and currency
Ensure proper and accurate balancing of cash transactions on a daily basis and ensure there is no pending transaction left on the system before closing for the day.
Promote the bank’s products and services by cross-selling, ascertaining customers need and directing customers to the customer relationship officers or officers concerned.
Escalate issues on cash shortage, overpayment, loss and theft.
Associated adhoc assignments
Requirements
Educational Qualification:
Minimum Educational level- OND in any related discipline
Experience:
Minimum experience- NIL
Previous teller experience preferred
Age:
27 years and below
Competences
Knowledge:
Basic Accounting and Mathematical skills
The ability to make sound decisions. This may include making on-the-spot decisions regarding customer transactions; weighing customer satisfaction issues with the Bank’s exposure to loss or fraud and the ability to think through and rationalize decisions.
Banking operations, policies and procedures
Familiar with retail banking regulations and teller roles and responsibilities relating to each
Skills:
Excellent customer service skills, attentiveness, information retention, tact and diplomacy in dealing with both customers and employees:
Strong communication & organizational skills
Fast and error free processing
Ability to be calm under pressure
Good team player
Good Numerical skills
Detail oriented, high degree of accuracy and attention to details
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment & under pressure as needed
Location: Yenagoa, Bayelsa Application Link
Location: Awka South, Anambra Application Link
Location: Asaba, Delta Application Link
Location: Enugu North, Enugu Application Link
Location: Owerri Municipal, Imo Application Link
Location: Uyo, Akwa Ibom Application Link
Leave a Reply