System Administrator at Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS)
Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) provides the infrastructure for automated processing, settlement of payments and fund transfer instructions between Banks and Card Companies in Nigeria.NIBSS is owned equally by all licensed banks in Nigeria, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.System Administrator
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience 5 years
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Grade: Banking Officer
Department: Technology Infrastructure
Division: Technology & Operations
Reports to: Unit Head, System Administration
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Provide first and second level end user support across range of systems;
Manage patches, updates, upgrades as well as vulnerabilities;
Manage Anti-malware solution;
Manage office 365 platform;
Management of WSUS, SCOM and SCCM;
Management of enterprise security solutions;
Manage cryptography key functions; and
Management of NIBSS virtual and storage infrastructures.
SKILL REQUIREMENTS
Microsoft Windows OS, Linux and Unix based OS;
Application implementation, installation and support;
Computer security and hardening;
Penetration testing and vulnerability assessment;
Implementation and management of endpoint protection tools;
Active directory, SCOM, and SCCM;
Virtualization;
Cryptographic modules; and
Storage infrastructure.
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS
The desired candidate must exhibit competencies in the following;
Courage to challenge
Team spirit
Focus on excellent delivery
IS Security
Customer Focus
Information analysis and management
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience related to the Job.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATION
Bachelor’s degree from an accredited University. A master’s degree or its equivalent will be an added advantage.
Professional certification(s) is necessary to demonstrate proficiency in the functional objectives of the role. Hence, certifications such as MCSA, MCSE, MCP, will be an added advantage.
Method of Application
Subsequent to your application for the System Application role, you are advised to register and take a free e-payment course to become more aware of NIBSS e-payment services or our Micro Learning Series on our e-learning website
Interested and qualified? Go to Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc – NIBSS career website on 196.6.103.10 to apply
