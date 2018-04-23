System Administrator at Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS)

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) provides the infrastructure for automated processing, settlement of payments and fund transfer instructions between Banks and Card Companies in Nigeria.NIBSS is owned equally by all licensed banks in Nigeria, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.System Administrator

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Grade: Banking Officer

Department: Technology Infrastructure

Division: Technology & Operations

Reports to: Unit Head, System Administration

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide first and second level end user support across range of systems;

Manage patches, updates, upgrades as well as vulnerabilities;

Manage Anti-malware solution;

Manage office 365 platform;

Management of WSUS, SCOM and SCCM;

Management of enterprise security solutions;

Manage cryptography key functions; and

Management of NIBSS virtual and storage infrastructures.

SKILL REQUIREMENTS

Microsoft Windows OS, Linux and Unix based OS;

Application implementation, installation and support;

Computer security and hardening;

Penetration testing and vulnerability assessment;

Implementation and management of endpoint protection tools;

Active directory, SCOM, and SCCM;

Virtualization;

Cryptographic modules; and

Storage infrastructure.

COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS

The desired candidate must exhibit competencies in the following;

Courage to challenge

Team spirit

Focus on excellent delivery

IS Security

Customer Focus

Information analysis and management

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience related to the Job.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATION

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited University. A master’s degree or its equivalent will be an added advantage.

Professional certification(s) is necessary to demonstrate proficiency in the functional objectives of the role. Hence, certifications such as MCSA, MCSE, MCP, will be an added advantage.

Method of Application

Subsequent to your application for the System Application role, you are advised to register and take a free e-payment course to become more aware of NIBSS e-payment services or our Micro Learning Series on our e-learning website

Interested and qualified? Go to Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc – NIBSS career website on 196.6.103.10 to apply

