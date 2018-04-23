Latest Recruitment at the African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Established in 1964, the African Development Bank is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent. There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries). The Banks development agenda is delivering the financial and technical support for transformative projects that will significantly reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 6 years

Location Other

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Reference: ADB/17/391/2

Location: Cote d’Ivoire

Grade: PL4

Position N°: 50093763

The Complex

The Vice Presidency for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization is central to the Bank’s mission of developing the private sector, improving infrastructure and accelerating industrialization

The complex main functions are to strengthen the enabling environment for private sector [and financial sector] development conducive to inclusive growth and sustainable development, support the development of reliable and sustainable infrastructure, including cities and urban development, and place renewed emphasis on industrial and trade performance in support of structural transformation across Africa

The Complex leverages knowledge, co-financing, and partnerships to attract private capital and work with governments on delivering the Bank’s development agenda.

The Hiring Department

In line with the Bank Ten-Year Strategy, and consistent with the Bank’s Industrialization Strategy for Africa, the Division drives the Bank’s interventions in Africa through the implementation of priority programs to scale-up and accelerate industrial transformation in Africa

Through strategic partnerships with other co-financiers, the Private Sector, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO),the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Union Commission (AUC) and Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Division actively seeks to support governments in adjusting their national industrial policies, identifying potential sectors for industrial development and investment, and providing support for value chain development, advisory and technical assistance as well as operational support through sectoral expertise to operational teams in Regional Hubs

This will cover non-sovereign operations, advisory and technical assistance pertaining to the industry clusters, investments in Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and linkage projects, establishment of a facility to increase liquidity in African capital markets, technical assistance for capital markets and Public-Private Partnership-targeted projects and special initiatives and activities dedicated to promoting strategic partnerships

In addition, the Division strives to facilitate government and private sector dialogue to foster coordination between all the industrialization stakeholders.

The Position

The job of Principal Industrial Policy Officer which reports to the Manager Industrial Development is key to the Bank’s efforts to foster successful industrial policies in RMCs through shared programs and close collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)

The key objective of the job is to provide policy advisory services and technical assistance to governments, institutions and regulatory bodies in the areas of industrial policies design & diagnostic support, implementation support, monitoring & impact evaluation, and industrial tools & statistics for Africa.

The incumbent is expected to help governments accelerate industrial upgrading and capacity expansion by recommending ideal policy instruments and industrial development paths; developing analytical (data) tools that help countries identify most promising products, sectors and commercial opportunities; and forge strategic partnerships with relevant international organizations such as UNIDO and UNECA.

Specific Accountabilities & Tasks of the Function

Support the design, implementation and monitoring of industrial strategies and policies for selected countries in Africa in coordination with the UNIDO and UNECA;

Support the UNECA, UNIDO, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECS) in their work to lead research, technical assistance, facilitation and coordinate policy dialogue;

Lead industrial policies implementation support through execution of Country Strategy Papers (CSP)/Regional Integration Strategy Papers (RISP) and develop industrial skills enhancement zones;

Lead industrial policies monitoring, through country or regional strategies;

Lead, jointly with ECON, regional offices and the UNECA, efforts on providing technical assistance in developing standards, collecting data and providing comprehensive statistics across Africa;

Develop diagnostic/data tools to identify promising sectors and products that could accelerate industrial upgrading and capacity expansion. This includes the provision of advisory services to Regional Member Countries (RMCs) on adequate policy instruments and sequencing and required institutional reforms, and 2 key initiatives with the UNIDO: industrial mapping and country industrial statistics;

Mobilise resources and create a dedicated fund to support industrial policy design and execution

Provide intellectual leadership on industrial policies when needed, lead the review and/or fine-tuning of the Bank’s policy and strategy on industrialization to ensure a coherent approach across regions;

Leverage strategic partnerships at the global and continental levels in the area of industrialization with organizations such as UNIDO, UNECA, World Trade Organisation (WTO), African Union Commission (AUC), World Economic Forum, etc. so as to positively contribute and influence and shape the policy discourse on industrialization in Africa;

Ensure that cross-cutting issues such as fragility, informality, green production and vulnerability in industrialization are adequately reflected and addressed in industrial policies and all Bank-supported industrial activities.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience

At least a Master’s or equivalent Degree in Industrial Policy, Economics, Public Policy, International Trade, Business or related fields or related discipline

Deep understanding of Africa’s industrial structure coupled with practical experience in high-level policy dialogue. Solid network of contacts within the AUC, RECs and key partner agencies such UNIDO and UNECA is a major advantage

A minimum of six (6) years of relevant experience as an Industrial Policies design and dialogue

Experience in developing countries is desirable

Having private sector experience will be an added advantage

Communication

Analytical Skills

Negotiations and consensus building skills

Problem Solving

Client Orientation

Team working and relations

Deep expertise in industrial/trade policy planning and execution, and Public Private Partnership (PPP) operations management

Strong understanding of the impacts of industrial, trade and macroeconomic policy decisions within the context of globalization

Solid conceptual, analytical and problem solving skills, especially the ability to think laterally (across sectors) in the design and implementation of strategies, programs and projects

Negotiations and consensus building skills to interact with senior policymakers in Regional Member Countries and Regional Economic Communities

Ability to lead multiple teams and effectively manage time, work prioritization and delegation

Ability to be flexible, open minded with integrity

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral) in both English or French

Competence in the use of Bank standard software (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint). Knowledge of SAP is desirable.

Organization and Methods – Directives Management and Help Desk Analyst

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 4 years

Location Other

Job Field Administration / Secretarial

Reference: ADB/18/043

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: PL6

Position N°: 50093580

The Complex

The Senior Vice-Presidency (SNVP) under the leadership of the Senior Vice President (SVP) is responsible for supporting the President in the day-to-day management of the Bank Group to achieve its strategic objective and for driving a performance culture that will align all processes and systems to deliver high impact results.

The SVP is also responsible for providing effective leadership for Senior Management.

The incumbent is responsible for the seamless coordination of the implementation and monitoring of key corporate decisions and the identification of institutional and managerial weaknesses and the proffering of necessary corrective measures and actions.

The SVP chairs the Senior Management Coordination Committee (SMCC) and Operations Committee (OpsCom) meetings, leads senior management discussions, decision-making processes, and ensures the implementation of key Board and Management decisions, including internal audit and independent evaluation recommendations.

The incumbent also oversees and ensures compliance of the Bank with the dictates of its policies and strategies, including fiduciary, environmental, and social safeguards, risk management functions, etc.

The Hiring Department

The SNVP and SMCC Directorate (SNDI) coordinates and supports the SVP in the execution of responsibilities related to: (i) coordinating the implementation of Bank-wide activities; (ii) monitoring corporate performance and results; (iii) ensuring organizational/institutional effectiveness and efficiency; and (iv) overseeing organizational units reporting directly to the SVP.

The SNDI Director also plays the role of secretary to the Senior Management Coordination Committee (SMCC) secretariat, and supports the SVP in Board and Board Committee meetings.

The Organization and Methods Division supports the SVP in the execution of responsibilities related to: (i) coordinating the implementation of Bank-wide activities, in particular those relating to business improvement and change management; ensuring organizational/institutional effectiveness and efficiency; driving a performance culture that will align all processes and systems to deliver high impact results; ensuring seamless coordination of the implementation and monitoring of key corporate decisions, the identification of institutional and managerial weaknesses, and of the necessary corrective measures and actions.

The Position

The Directives Management and Help Desk Analyst is responsible for managing (storage, retrieval and proactive dissemination) the Bank’s directives as well as other key policy, operational, management and institutional knowledge publications, handbooks and documents..

S/he will 1) verify compliance; 2) monitor and track new and revised directives from initiation through publication, and 3) maintain the institutional documents database to ensure that directives and documents are up to date and are accessible to staff.

S/he will also manage the help desk (for the directives, Delegation of Authority matrix, FAQs) to resolve technical issues and support staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the direct supervision and guidance of the SNDI.1 Division Manager, the Directives Management and Help Desk Analyst will carry out the following duties:

Manage, in partnership with the IT department, an archiving, search and retrieval, directives and institutional documents management system, as well as a virtual help desk for institutional publications and directives and the Delegation of Authority Matrix;

Monitor and track new and revised directives from initiation through publication, ensuring compliance with the agreed review-and-approval process;

Work on a variety of projects centered on management of the Division’s content and on archival collections and records management activities: processing or cataloguing archival collections; assisting in the ongoing creation and maintenance of digital and electronic content and in the digitization of archival materials;

Review /re-organize/update past and present institutional guidelines, directives, and other documents for ease of access and searchability, ensuring application of appropriate control and versioning mechanisms

Provide staff with a ‘Help Desk’ service and actively market the service Bank-wide;

Assist with the implementation and maintenance of IT tools for knowledge and content management, and with data collection, analysis, and interpretation, including presentation in flowcharts, tables and slides

Assist with the extraction, analysis, packaging, and repackaging of institutional knowledge – including in an electronic format– in order to make it more accessible

Assist in preparing, updating and maintaining relevant system’s documentation and related technical/procedural manuals

Contribute to the efficiency of the Division through expert management of the information technology aspects of the Division as they relate to the publications, handbooks, manuals and other output of the Division.

Focal person for development and update of the Division’s website, workspaces, and archival as well as web content management

Update the Division’s online content and track usage and analytics

Support the Division/ Department and deliver on any other initiatives and activities as may be required from time to time

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Hold at least a Master’s Degree in Library /information Science, Management Information Systems, Organizational Methods, Business Administration, Business Analysis, Knowledge Management or similar, Communications or related fields

A minimum of four (4) years’ experience of relevant and progressive professional experience in document management and document management systems or content management systems, information management, knowledge management, communications or a related field.

Experience in desktop publishing, archiving and infographics is an asset

Prior experience with preparation and archiving of institutional documents

Knowledge of document interface programs and electronic management

Experience working with multilateral institutions;

Knowledge of methodologies, implementation, developments and trends in knowledge management and communication

Strong written and verbal communication skills;

Able to work with a minimum of supervision and accustomed to a role that requires working to plans and procedures while remaining flexible to accommodate an existing organization.

In-depth knowledge of techniques and methods for Archiving / Information and knowledge management

Practical experience in applying information technology to the implementation of KM and knowledge sharing strategies.

Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities

Ability to build partnerships across the Bank with a service oriented mind-set

Ability to take initiative, innovate, adapt and make smart decisions; to create, apply, and disseminate knowledge from institutional documents.

Ability to prioritize and manage time well, multitask and troubleshoot;

Ability to communicate effectively in English or French, and with a working knowledge of the other language

Sound knowledge of and experience in IT, in particular, collaboration and productivity tools (e.g. SharePoint skillsets: site management, document management, etc.)

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office Suite applications (Word, Excel, Access and Power Point); knowledge of SAP is an added advantage.

Chief Investment Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 7 years

Location Other

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Reference: ADB/18/044

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: PL3

Position N°: 50001312

The Complexes

The main focus of the Vice Presidency for ‘Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization’ (PIVP) is on: (i) developing the private sector; (ii) deepening the financial sector; (iii) improving infrastructure (transport, urban, ICT; cross-cutting); (iv) accelerating industrialization; and (v) boosting intra-African trade. PIVP plays the lead role in: (i) preparing and supervising Non-Sovereign Operations (NSO) in PIVP Sectors; (ii) coordinating NSO processes; (iii) developing and sharing relevant Sector Knowledge; (iv) support the Regions on Sovereign sector operations; and (v) managing Complex Sovereign operations. PIVP combines analytical work and policy dialogue in its sector with financing of specific operations, be they loans or equity investments.

The Vice Presidency for ‘Agriculture, Human, and Social Development’ is a Sector Complex focusing on “Feed Africa” and “Improve Quality of Life for the People of Africa”. The complex objectives are (i) to develop, policy and strategy; (ii) provide deep sector expertise to the Regions by gathering pools of experienced individuals who can be consulted to provide sector expertise on complex transactions; (iii) develop new financing instruments.

The Position

The chief investment officer is being recruited to originate, develop, and lead the due diligence up to approval and financial closure as well as the monitoring and supervision of private sector transactions in the above-mentioned sectors.

Applicants will be considered for a variety of investment officer positions that match their specific skills, expertise and background. While most positions are based in Abidjan, some may be based in Tunis, Nairobi, Pretoria or other locations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the direct supervision of the Division Manager, the chief investment officer will:

Project Development and Processing:

Liaise and coordinate with other Investment Officers and Bank staff in business development and the origination of a good quality investment pipeline.

Proactively identify potential investment partners and opportunities based on industry experience, reputation, market potential, financial capability, and strategic fit;

Assess the attractiveness of specific investment opportunities with a strong focus on credit quality and development impact and make recommendations management.

Build and maintain strong relationships with other departments, clients, banking and multilateral partners and government officials to develop specific investment opportunities;

Prepare project appraisal reports for presentation to the department, review committees, senior management and finally to the Board of Directors.

Execute loan, [equity, and mezzanine] financings including processing mandates, conducting due diligence, structuring deals, negotiating terms and documentation, arranging syndications, and processing internal approvals.;

Coordinate with sector colleagues, the internal approvals to proactively find pragmatic solutions to emerging/specific sector challenges.

Develop investment promotion strategies in Africa, including targeting potential investors and promoting AfDB’s products and services proactively;

Work with the legal department to ensure that all deals have appropriate legal documentation and that financial close is achieved, and hand over projects to portfolio management staff.

Project supervision and monitoring:

Monitor project progress through field visit/desk review and prepare relevant reports (including, inter-alia, the quarterly Portfolio Status Report (PSR) and Project Completion Reports (XSR / PCR) for submission to Senior Management as periodic updates on implementation progress;

Review periodic Reports (including but not limited to quarterly, half-yearly, and annual operational, technical, environmental and financial reports) of assigned projects to ensure compliance with covenants and project implementation timelines, highlighting implementation issues and challenges and keep regular communication with related Country and Head Office staff;

Lead the review of restructuring and waiver requests from clients and advise management on financial impact and coordinate the preparation and submission of documentation from the regions for presentation to internal appropriate approving authorities to seek and obtain necessary credit approvals.

Advise and be a member of the origination teams on transactions with focus on improving the design, preparation and implementation of initiatives/programs to strengthen the quality of the portfolio at entry; and

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, banking and multilateral partners and government officials to develop a strong pipeline for new investment opportunities.

Design specific innovative transactions, projects and initiatives:

Undertakes the work on aspects of investments and industrial development and aligns them with institutional objectives.

Works with regional teams/country offices to design and implement sector development support programs;

Evaluate, structure, negotiate, and close new transactions, with a strong focus on credit and asset quality (include processing mandates, due diligence, negotiating term sheets and other documentation, syndications and board approval);

Provide support to other industry and portfolio teams in processing and supervising projects.

External Liaison and Knowledge Sharing:

Contribute to the documentation of lessons learned from investment operations and emerging best practices in areas of expertise

Participate in and contribute to information and experience sharing sessions with internal and external stakeholders

Participate in and contribute to activities for advocacy, dissemination and knowledge building relating to AfDB’s investments/operations, products and initiatives.

Provide peer review to other colleagues to share industry knowledge and information on respective sector

Provide technical leadership and support to knowledge and lesson sharing approaches and events with internal and external stakeholders.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, banking and multilateral partners and government officials to develop specific investment opportunities;

Policy and Project Evaluation:

Provide input and comments on project, policy and other papers related to respective sector operations and development across a range of key themes and sectors.

Strategy, Planning and Reporting:

Participate in relevant teams for planning and programming purposes.

Contribute to and coordinate in the investments inputs development of strategies at regional level

Assist in the development of the relevant Department’s knowledge management strategy, and assist in execution of this strategy;

Coordinate closely with social, environmental, advisory and technical assistance colleagues in order to champion AfDB’s value to our clients’ businesses, find pragmatic solutions to the specific sector challenges, and achieve sustainable development impact;

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Must have a minimum of a Master’s degree in Business Administration, Finance or other relevant field;

Have a minimum of Seven (7) Years professional experience in project finance, banking, consultancy, with specific experience in Africa;

Ability for business development, structure and negotiate deals;

Strong analytical and financial structuring skills (including financial modeling experience) and sound business judgment”;

Working experience in multinational organization in Africa and/or specialized experience in similar organization/s would be considered an advantage

Demonstrates ability to coordinate, participate in, and act as a catalyst for, strategic cross-sector dialogues within the networks, across the country, among Bank colleagues and other development institutions, governments and other organizations.

Knowledge of economic developments and market trends in Africa

Ability to contribute to sound decisions and contribute to the execution of the decisions

Ability to initiate, effectively and independently interact with the senior government officials, senior management of potential clients

Strong commitment to search for and produce innovative and creative approaches to activities in order to enhance performance and create added benefits to the Bank and its clients.

Excellent problem solving capabilities, applies business knowledge to the resolution of problems and identifies solutions to the benefit of the client (internal and external) and the organization.

Excellent organizational, administrative, and time management skills

Proven ability to work with limited supervision and efficiently to deliver under pressure and meet tight deadlines;

Willingness to travel extensively and geographic flexibility (some of the positions are based outside Abidjan);

Excellent presentation skills

Ability to communicate orally and in writing effectively in French or English, with a good working knowledge of the other language;

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint).

Protocol Clerk

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 4 years

Location Other

Job Field Administration / Secretarial

Reference: ADB/18/045

Location: Cote d’Ivoire

Grade: GS6

Position N°: 50069757

Complex

The President plans, supervises and manages the business of the Bank Group. Under the direction of the Boards of Directors, the President conducts the business of the Bank and the African Development Fund and manages operations and activities in accordance with the Agreements establishing the African Development Bank and the African Development Fund

The President supervises several Departments and Divisions including Office of the President; Independent Development Evaluation Department; Integrity and Anti-Corruption Department; Compliance Review and Mediation Department; Secretariat to the Sanctions Appeals Board; Administrative Tribunal; Office of the Auditor General; Group Risk Management Function Directorate; General Counsel and Legal Services Department; Communication and External Relations Department; Ethics Office and Office of the Secretary General & General Secretariat.

The Complex

The role of the Bank’s Office of the Secretary General and General Secretariat (PSEG) is to facilitate the achievement of the objectives set out in the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy, the High 5s and the Development and Business Delivery Model, by streamlining the decision-making process of governance bodies and forging better working relationships with shareholders and host countries of the Bank. Office of the Secretary General and the General Secretariat:

The Office of the Secretary General, which is also responsible for managing the Records Management and Archives Section, the Corporate Governance Policy and Shareholder Relations Section and the Conferences and Meetings Section;

Board Affairs and Proceedings Division; and (iii) the Protocol, Privileges and Immunities Division.

The main functions of the Protocol, Privileges and Immunities Division (PSEG.2) are to provide protocol services and manage relations with the Bank Group Headquarters or host Country Offices of the Bank Group and diplomatic missions.

The Position

The mission of the Protocol Assistant is as follows:

Receive, process and carefully verify documents to maintain and strengthen the trust of African Development Bank partners

Ensure the careful preparation of draft notes verbales addressed to the host country and diplomatic missions with particular attention to preserving the Bank’s good image.

Prepare administrative correspondence addressed to host country authorities taking into account local specificities.

Manage day-to-day affairs with host countries and diplomatic missions, in accordance with protocol standards and relevant instruments

Ensure the faithful implementation of Partnership/Host Country Agreements

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the supervision and direction of the Principal Protocol Officer, the Protocol Assistant performs the following:

Receive and process visa applications from staff members of the African Development Bank and their family members.

Prepare notes verbales for visa applications

Send visas requests to diplomatic missions for missions, holidays, children’s study trips, medical evacuation and transit stays.

File visa documents

Liaise between PSEG, various ministries and other host country authorities as well as between PSEG and the various Diplomatic Missions

Welcome and assist Elected staff, official delegations and guests of the African Development Bank at the Airport.

Keep monthly statistics on visa activities.

Process and follow up on entry visa applications with relevant services

Ensure that protocol is respected at ceremonies and events organized by the Bank.

Ensure protocol is respected at African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings and other statutory meetings.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experienc:

Hold at least a higher education (Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree) Diploma in Diplomacy, Law And Administration.

Possess at least four (4) years of professional experience in the area of Protocol, Public Relations or Public Administration.

The incumbent should also have work experience in a multicultural environment.

General knowledge of Protocol and similar experience in an intergovernmental organization

Private-sector experience would be an added advantage.

Possess sound knowledge of diplomatic norms and practices.

Ability to communicate effectively in both written and spoken English or French with a good working knowledge of the other language.

Proficiency in the use of common Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint); knowledge of SAP (or another integrated document management system or quantitative and qualitative data analysis tools) would be an added advantage.

Hotel and Catering Assistant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 6 years

Location Other

Job Field Catering / Confectionery

Reference: ADB/17/294/2

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: GS8

Position N°: 50050033

The Complex

The Vice-Presidency, Human Resources and Corporate Services Complex ensures the delivery of efficient, people-centered, client-oriented, corporate services to ensure overall institutional effectiveness in all aspects of the Bank’s corporate services.

The Complex leads efforts to ensure the competitiveness of the Bank as the employer of choice and is responsible for providing leadership in the formulation and implementation of Bank’s strategies on people, IT, general services and institutional procurements, language services, business continuity, and health and safety strategies.

The Hiring Department

The primary roles of the General Services and Procurement Department are to manage the Bank’s assets, oversee all corporate procurement of goods, services, works and real estate, coordinate all staff travel and transport of Bank’s goods and staff, catering services and other logistics arrangements and the mail services and keep staff informed about services offered.

To this end the General Services and Procurement Department formulates and applies rules for procurement, storage, and maintenance of furniture, office equipment and supply; design, prepare and implement programmes for the construction or acquisition and maintenance of buildings and premises; formulate and ensure the proper and effective application of administration policies within the Bank in such areas as communications, transport, travels, security, protection and safety of the Bank’s staff and property; and perform related duties.

The department is responsible for managing the Bank’s fixed assets (valued at over UA 100,000,000). The General Services and Procurement Department comprises 3 divisions supervised by the Director General Services and Procurement. These divisions are:

Operations and Maintenance Division (CHGS.1);

Corporate Procurement Division (CHGS.2); and

Support Services Division (CHGS.3).

The Division is responsible for the management of Travel and Logistics, restaurant and hotel services prepare purchase plans and strategies, prepare and publish contract packages, receive bids and proposals, and serve as official contact between the Bank and suppliers.

The Position

The Hotel and Catering Assistant is responsible for managing the daily operations of the Bank’s restaurant, including the selection, development and performance management of the service provider.

In addition, the job holder is responsible for drafting technical specifications and terms of reference for the acquisition of equipment and services related to these activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the overall supervision of the Division Manager, the Hotel and Catering Assistant will:

Oversee and manage all areas of the restaurant and make final decisions on matters of importance to customers.

Enforce sanitary practices of food handling, general cleanliness, and maintenance of kitchen and dining areas.

Ensure compliance with operational standards and Bank policies.

Ensure consistent high quality of food preparation and service.

Maintain professional restaurant image, including restaurant cleanliness, proper uniforms, and appearance standards.

Ensure positive customer service in all areas.

Monitor the tasks of the service provider, set goals and plans to promote and improve service delivery.

Respond to complaints, taking appropriate actions to turn dissatisfied customers into return customers.

Conduct periodic surveys among Bank staff on the delivery of catering services.

Conduct regular market survey on food prices and propose adjustments in conformity with market prices.

Report to Division Manager, Support Services Division, any shortcomings identified with the service provider and advice on remedial actions.

Ensure that proper security procedures are in place to protect customers and company assets.

Ensure a safe working and customer environment to reduce the risk of injury and accidents.

Supervise contracts related to catering and Hygiene Control services; regularly evaluate, through unannounced site inspections, the performance in consultation with Staff Restaurant Committee.

Collaborate with maintenance team to program maintenance and repairs of the equipment and prepare statistics regarding usage of the restaurant facilities and propose future actions.

Draft technical specifications and terms of reference for the acquisition of restaurant and kitchen equipment and services and advice on the best sources of supply.

Monitor technically all contracts related to the Bank restaurant management activities.

Prepare regular reports on the Bank restaurant activities.

Work within a team concept to develop and implement ways to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and quality of services in the restaurant.

Recommend to General Services and Procurement Department Management list of hotels, catering, and restaurant service providers to serve Bank staff.

Conduct regular market survey on hotel rates and propose adjustments in conformity with market prices.

In consultation with Travel Administrator, negotiate tariffs with hotels in Africa and beyond on behalf of the Bank.

Ensure that information on all hotels with contractual agreements with the Bank is maintained and posted on the Bank intranet for ease of reference.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience

Hold a minimum of a Bachelor degree in Business, Hospitality/Events Management, Tourism, or other related fields.

Have a minimum of six (6) years’ experience in events / hospitality management, hotel/tourism industry, operating food facility.

Having private sector experience will be an added advantage.

Ability to spearhead and manage change.

Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Ability to operate effectively in a matrix environment both as team leader and team member.

Ability to deal sensitively in a multicultural environment and build effective working relations with clients and colleagues.

Ability to draw on both theoretical knowledge and practical experience to design and develop a logistical plan which will provide a workable solution to an operational need.

Ability to identify and understands relationships, constraints and pressures affecting others.

Have excellent analytical capabilities and problem solving skills.

Have excellent interpersonal skills, negotiating and emergency management skills.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Good business and commercial acumen.

The ability to think quickly, work in stressful circumstances and stay calm in a crisis.

Financial, budgeting and stock-taking skills.

Knowledge of food, food hygiene (including hazard analysis and critical control points) and food preparation.

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral) in English and/or French, preferably with a working knowledge of the other.

Competence with MS Office. Competence in SAP is desirable.

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office Suite applications; knowledge of SAP is an added advantage.

Protocol Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 5 years

Location Other

Job Field Law / Legal

Reference: ADB/17/326/2

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: PL6

Position N°: 50069758

The Complex

The President plans, supervises and manages the business of the Bank Group. Under the direction of the Boards of Directors, the President conducts the business of the Bank and the African Development Fund and manages operations and activities in accordance with the Agreements establishing the African Development Bank and the African Development Fund.

The President supervises several Departments and Divisions including Office of the President; Independent Development Evaluation Department; Integrity and Anti-Corruption Department; Compliance Review and Mediation Department; Secretariat to the Sanctions Appeals Board; Administrative Tribunal; Office of the Auditor General; Group Risk Management Function Directorate; General Counsel and Legal Services Department; Communication and External Relations Department; Ethics Office and Office of the Secretary General & General Secretariat.

The Hiring Department/Divison

The role of the Bank’s Office of the Secretary General and General Secretariat (PSEG) is to facilitate the achievement of the objectives set out in the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy, the High 5s and the Development and Business Delivery Model, by streamlining the decision-making process of governance bodies and forging better working relationships with shareholders and host countries of the Bank. Office of the Secretary General and the General Secretariat: (i) the Office of the Secretary General, which is also responsible for managing the Records Management and Archives Section, the Corporate Governance Policy and Shareholder Relations Section and the Conferences and Meetings Section; (ii) Board Affairs and Proceedings Division; and (iii) the Protocol, Privileges and Immunities Division.

The main functions of the Protocol, Privileges and Immunities Division (PSEG.2) are to provide protocol services and manage relations with the Bank Group Headquarters or host Country Offices of the Bank Group and diplomatic missions.

The Position

The purpose of this position is to:

Provide quality service to all Bank staff and their family members (residence cards, customs exemptions, vehicle registration, VAT exemption etc.);

Provide general administrative support by writing and preparing various administrative documents, notes verbales, various attestations, etc.;

Provide support for managing the privileges and immunities of the Bank and its staff;

Contribute to greater diligence in processing the files of the Bank, its staff and their family members with the host country authorities;

Contribute to ensuring sound communication with Bank staff and host country authorities;

Ensure protocol is respected during Bank ceremonies and events;

Ensure proper management of the flags of the Bank and Member States in accordance with applicable protocol rules;

Ensure proper organisation and set-up of ceremonies and events, in accordance with protocol rules.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the supervision and guidance of the Manager, Protocol, Privileges and Immunities Division, the Protocol Officer (Protocol, Privileges and Immunities and Diplomatic Missions) shall:

Process visa and residence card applications, customs exemptions, VAT exemption, vehicle registration, vehicle sales or re-export authorization;

Ensure the preparation, registration, transmission, reception of documents and conveyance to the beneficiaries;

Write draft notes verbales, memoranda.

Follow up with the host country’s authorities, on procedures for obtaining residence cards and visas, customs exemptions, concessions, vehicle registration and the prompt processing of files.

Participate in facilitating on-boarding or pre-departure seminars for new or departing staff respectively;

Explain administrative formalities to be performed upon assumption of office or at departure and related privileges and immunities to new staff members;

Participate in organising signing ceremonies with the relevant stakeholders, prepare the rooms and ensure protocol for the event;

Participate in organising meetings, seminars, conferences and the Bank’s Annual Meeting;

Ensure the proper management of the flags of the Bank and Member States;

Make the necessary reservations and see to proper arrangements for these events;

Assist with the reception and departure of the Bank’s guests (Heads of State, Ministers, and Ambassadors);

Inform the parties involved and set up the required logistics.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Hold at least a Master’s degree or equivalent in Law, International Relations, International Public Law, Political Science, or other related discipline;

Proven experience of a minimum of five (5) years of relevant professional experience in a diplomatic position or a in a multilateral development organization;

Qualifications, studies and training in diplomacy and protocol practices would be an added advantage.

Experience in public administration and law;

Private sector experience would be an added advantage;

Punctuality and availability;

Team spirit and organisation;

Initiative and sense of responsibility;

Adaptability and flexibility and ability to work under pressure;

In-depth knowledge of internal and external procedures;

In-depth knowledge of the Agreement establishing the AfDB, the Headquarters Agreements and other documents related to privileges and immunities;

Ability to anticipate;

Excellent administrative and diplomatic writing skills;

Excellent communication skills, a keen sense of diplomacy with sound analytical and negotiation skills; a keen sense of initiative and a rigorous and methodical approach;

In-depth knowledge of Bank rules, policies and procedures and diplomatic standards, the Headquarters Agreement and other establishment agreements;

Ability to communicate effectively in both written and spoken English or French with a good working knowledge of the other language;

Proficiency in the use of common Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint); knowledge of SAP (or another integrated document management system or quantitative and qualitative data analysis tools) would be an added advantage.

HR Legal Consultant (Short Term)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience 5 years

Location Other

Job Field Law / Legal

Reference: N/A

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: N/A

Position N°: N/A

Structure of Assignment

The Short Term Consultant’s work will be focused on supporting legal activities related to changes and reviews in the Staff Rules, Recruitment Manual, as well as other sundry legal issues related to people management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the general supervision of the Director CHHR, and working closely with the Lead HR Operations, the Short Term Consultants Terms of Reference will include the following:

Coordinate and bring to closure the Review of the Staff Rules and Regulation:

Liaise with the committee on the Review of the Staff Rules and provide advice and document agreed changes to the Rules working in collaboration with the HR Operations and the designated Counsel in the office of the Chief Counsel of the Bank.

Produce the Final draft amendments of the Staff Rules for the Review and approval of Senior Management.

Coordinate the work of the Review Committee and facilitate the deliberations and Review meetings of the Committee and articulate and reflect agreed changes.

Review of the Recruitment Manual:

The Recruitment manual is currently undergoing review. The consultant is expected to bring this process to conclusion and facilitate the process of review and approval by Senior Management.

Liaise with the Division Manager CHHR.3 and Recruitment Officer in the update and documentation of a new Recruitment manual for the Bank.

Organise and facilitate necessary consultations with all stakeholders and aggregate their inputs into the new Recruitment Manual.

Prepare the necessary documentation/templates to be used in the Review.

Liaise with the recruitment team to ensure that the necessary logistical arrangements are made for the Review of the Manual.

Liaise with the CHVP’s Front Office to clear up some outstanding legal issues and perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Task Manager from time to time.

Key Deliverables

Staff Rules:

Staff Rules Reviewed and approved by Senior Management

Recruitment Manual:

New Recruitment manual produced and approved by Senior Management

Reporting:

The Short Term Individual Consultants will work as members of the Bank’s Legal Team in PGCL with dual supervision and reporting to the Director, CHHR.

Duration of the Consultancy Service

The total duration of the contract will be six (6) months from the date of assumption of duty. Though not a staff member, the Consultant will be required to observe the Bank’s official working hours and working ethics so as to be able to attend to clients’ needs as and when they arise.

Bank Responsibilities

Relevant Bank documents and information that will facilitate effective performance of the duties and responsibilities will be provided to the consultant.

The Bank will allocate a team to work with the Consultant to provide a brief of the issues arising and any additional input concerning the assignment.

The Bank’s Coordinator for the consultancy is the allocated Task Manager, while the sponsor of the consultancy is the CHHR.0.

The Bank will assist in securing meetings for the Consultant with relevant stakeholders where needed.

The Bank will assist with translation of documents. These must be submitted well in advance to interpretation services.

The Bank will provide logistics and facilities for any training that will be needed during the Consultancy period.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

The Short Term Individual Consultants will be well-qualified and professionally competent to carry out the duties and responsibilities.

It is expected that the Consultants will have the following qualifications:

Education:

At least a Master’s Degree in Law from reputable institution of learning.

Experience:

The Consultant must have at least 5 years’ experience in professional legal practice with strong experience in international labor laws.

Experience in the design and development of Human Resources and staff policies in organisations similar to the Africa Development Bank

Knowledge and experience in emerging issues on policy design and reviews in IFIs is strongly desired.

Experience of working with persons from multicultural diverse backgrounds.

Knowledge and hands-on experience of best practices in International Labor Conventions related to Employee Management Policies in International organisations and multinationals.

Computing knowledge:

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office applications. Knowledge of SAP is an added advantage

Language:

Command of written and spoken English and/or French (preferably with a good working knowledge of the other language).

