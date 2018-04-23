Information Security Manager at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE)

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.Information Security Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Division: CEO

Department: Information Security Department

Report to: Head, Information Security Department

Grade: Assistant Manager – Manager

Estimated Date of Resumption: Friday, June 1, 2018

Job Summary

The Information Security Manager is responsible for the design, implementation and maintenance of effective systems security solutions. S/he will also investigate and resolve identified systems security breaches, timely and proactive detection.

This incumbent will lead the planning and design activities for the enterprise security architecture, under the directives of the Head-Information Security Management; participate in the creation of enterprise security documents (policies, standards, baselines, guidelines and procedures) in collaboration with other team heads in the Information Security Management Department.

The successful candidate will be expected to work actively and closely with the Head, Information Security to achieve enterprise security goals. Have the ability to think logically and analyse complex situations for effective, sometimes out of the box solutions and; work with all stakeholders to develop strategic solution options and delivery plans.

Key Responsibilities

Monitor and advice on information security issues related to the systems and workflow to ensure the internal security controls are appropriate and operating as intended. Installing firewalls, data encryption and other security measures

Coordinate response to information security incidents

Expected to stay up-to-date on the latest intelligence, including hackers’ methodologies, in order to anticipate security breaches

Conduct data classification assessment and security audits and manage remediation plans

Responsible for preventing data loss and service interruptions by researching new technologies that will effectively protect a network

Evaluate potential risks to The Exchange’s applications, network and operating systems and introduce countermeasures to address those risks. Identify vulnerabilities and monitor remediation. Pro-actively take steps to avoid security breaches. Maintain up-to-date detailed knowledge of the IT security industry including awareness of new or revised security solutions, improved security processes and the development of new attacks and threat vectors

Identifies potential threats to the confidentiality, integrity & availability of the system and network. Identify and architect appropriate security technologies based on risks, policies, and architecture

Support IT Architecture Review process and evaluate associated security of the proposed architectures

Perform other functions as assigned by the Line Manager

Qualifications and Experience

To successfully deliver the above goals, the right candidate must have: A minimum Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Physics or any related discipline

A minimum of 5 years relevant experience in Information Security, desktop, server and/or network administration

Relevant information security related certification (such as Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, CompTIA Security+, Information Technology Infrastructure Library, etc.) is an added advantage

Functional Competencies:

Analytical Thinking

Client Relationship Management

Database Administration

Ethics Knowledge

Information Security

Information Technology Service Operations

Network and Telecommunications Technology

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Emotional Intelligence

Problem Solving

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Nigerian Stock Exchange career website on www.nse.com.ng to apply

