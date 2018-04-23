Information Security Manager at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE)
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 5 years
Location Lagos
Job Field ICT / Computer
Division: CEO
Department: Information Security Department
Report to: Head, Information Security Department
Grade: Assistant Manager – Manager
Estimated Date of Resumption: Friday, June 1, 2018
Job Summary
The Information Security Manager is responsible for the design, implementation and maintenance of effective systems security solutions. S/he will also investigate and resolve identified systems security breaches, timely and proactive detection.
This incumbent will lead the planning and design activities for the enterprise security architecture, under the directives of the Head-Information Security Management; participate in the creation of enterprise security documents (policies, standards, baselines, guidelines and procedures) in collaboration with other team heads in the Information Security Management Department.
The successful candidate will be expected to work actively and closely with the Head, Information Security to achieve enterprise security goals. Have the ability to think logically and analyse complex situations for effective, sometimes out of the box solutions and; work with all stakeholders to develop strategic solution options and delivery plans.
Key Responsibilities
Monitor and advice on information security issues related to the systems and workflow to ensure the internal security controls are appropriate and operating as intended. Installing firewalls, data encryption and other security measures
Coordinate response to information security incidents
Expected to stay up-to-date on the latest intelligence, including hackers’ methodologies, in order to anticipate security breaches
Conduct data classification assessment and security audits and manage remediation plans
Responsible for preventing data loss and service interruptions by researching new technologies that will effectively protect a network
Evaluate potential risks to The Exchange’s applications, network and operating systems and introduce countermeasures to address those risks. Identify vulnerabilities and monitor remediation. Pro-actively take steps to avoid security breaches. Maintain up-to-date detailed knowledge of the IT security industry including awareness of new or revised security solutions, improved security processes and the development of new attacks and threat vectors
Identifies potential threats to the confidentiality, integrity & availability of the system and network. Identify and architect appropriate security technologies based on risks, policies, and architecture
Support IT Architecture Review process and evaluate associated security of the proposed architectures
Perform other functions as assigned by the Line Manager
Qualifications and Experience
To successfully deliver the above goals, the right candidate must have: A minimum Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Physics or any related discipline
A minimum of 5 years relevant experience in Information Security, desktop, server and/or network administration
Relevant information security related certification (such as Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, CompTIA Security+, Information Technology Infrastructure Library, etc.) is an added advantage
Functional Competencies:
Analytical Thinking
Client Relationship Management
Database Administration
Ethics Knowledge
Information Security
Information Technology Service Operations
Network and Telecommunications Technology
Behavioural Competencies:
Attention to Detail
Emotional Intelligence
Problem Solving
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Nigerian Stock Exchange career website on www.nse.com.ng to apply
