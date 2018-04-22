Lington & Bernie Consulting Limited Job Vacancy : Entry-level Bank Tellers

Lington & Bernie Consulting Limited – Our client, a reputable Bank, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Bank Teller

Requirements

OND Holders, 0-2 years working experience.
Strong Analytical skills.

Salary

Attractive

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: jobs@lingtonandbernie.com using the job title as subject of the mail.

