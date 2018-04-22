First Bank of Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Creative Graphic Artist

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Creative Graphic Artist

Requirements

Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Candidates must have finished NYSC.

Remuneration

Monthly Basic Pay: 85K

Clothing Allowance: 15K

Leave Allowance: 9K

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and portfolio to: ibukun.bolaji@firstbanknigeria.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)