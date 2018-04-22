Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited Job Vacancy : Offshore Rigger

Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the position below:Job Title: Offshore Rigger

Job Duties

Offload and back load materials.

Align, level, and anchor machinery.

Erect pipes, structures, supports, valves, etc.

Select cables, ropes, pull-up, winches, blocks and sheaves according to weight and size of load to be moved.

Attach pull-ups and blocks to fixed overhead structures, such as: beams, ceilings, and gin pole boom with bolts and clamps.

Attach loads with grappling devices, such as: loops, wire ropes, and chains to crane hook.

Load testing of cranes.

Inspect all rigging equipment for potential safety hazards.

Give direction to operator engaged in hoisting and moving loads, to ensure safety of workers and material handled.

Determine load weights in accordance to lifting capacities to prevent overload.

Set up braces and rigs hoisting equipment.

Other duties assigned.

Requirements

Minimum 2 years’ experience

Valid TWIC card

Pass all pre-employment requirements: Physical, Drug Screen, Weld Testing, etc.

Knowledge of rigger equipment, loading capacities, and signals.

Understanding of load distribution and lift capacity.

Follow oral and written instructions.

Required experience:

Offshore Rigging: 2 years

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: blueseadrill@gmail.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.

