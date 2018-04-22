Abia State University Microfinance Bank Limited Job Vacancy : Risk Officer

The Abia State University Microfinance Bank Limited, is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the position below:

Job Title: Risk OfficerRequirements

A good honors degree preferably in Business Administration, Accountancy, Economics, Management, Banking/Finance or in any other Social Sciences.

Other higher or professional qualifications may be an added advantage.

The candidate must have at least (5) years cognate experience in Credit and Risk, Management in Banking, should be ICT literate and not more than 40 years of age.

Remuneration

Salary/Conditions of Service of ABSU-MFBSS Level 10.

Application Closing Date

29th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Curriculum Vitae and photocopies of claimed credentials, certificates and other relevant documents must be attach to each application and forwarded in (7) copies to: The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, ABSU Microfinance Bank Limited P.M.B. 2000. Uturu, Abia State. Note: Only shortlisted applicants would be invited for interview.

