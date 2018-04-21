Westfield Consulting Limited Job Vacancy : Facilities and Fleet Manager

Westfield Consulting Limited – Founded in January 2012, by a team of forward thinking Nigerians with over 40 years of cumulative work experience in management and consultancy, Westfield Consulting is a provider of Human Resource and Strategic Management Services. Our innovativeness and excellence in service delivery has made us a first choice to our growing clientele in various sectors.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Facilities and Fleet Manager

Job Description

Administrative services:

Manage the administrative functions such as invoice processing, expense reports and departmental expenses.

Coordinate and supervise procurement of store supplies with attention to budgetary constraints and distributes accordingly.

Coordinate and assist with planning of office activities, and meeting, as requested.

Manage all risks, goods in transit etc Insurance matters.

Track renewal of statutory licenses

Provide quota comparative analysis by negotiating with vendors before approval of such cost

Coordinate the dispatch of all company documents to various locations

Coordinate beverages, recharge cards and newspapers distribution

Facility Management:

Ensure general facility maintenance like housekeeping, pest control, electrical & mechanical facility issues, space management and equipment maintenance. spirit

Prepare & maintain annual budget for building use and facility maintenance

Monitor the facility to ensure that it remains safe, secure, and wellmaintained

Supervise the cleaners to ensure the office space is well maintained

Generator maintenance and maintenance of office furniture, fittings and electrical

Fleet Management:

Supervise and coordinate the fleet systems to ensure that expenses are consistent with approved budgets

Plan, direct & coordinate the operations of vehicle maintenance & repair programme

Maintain up to date record of fleet in the organization

Organize driving test and manage driver assignments and pool cars operation

Manage all Insurance matters

Receive and process vehicle accident and damage report

Oversee daily fleet Management operations services

Prepare cost analysis & periodic fleet management and operational report

Safety programme and Accident management:

Identify high risk drivers, track drivers, driver behaviors and provide safe driving training and education.

Investigate an accident to review and determines cause, fault and preventability.

Vehicle Acquisition:

Monitor vehicle life cycle costs and suggest for disposal old vehicles just prior to cost cycle spike

Review which vehicle is out of sequence and adjust its projected replacement times.

Closely match vehicle to function, geography, and employee classification

Application Closing Date

27th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:

cvs@westfield-consulting.com

