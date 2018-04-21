Westfield Consulting Limited Job Vacancy : Facilities and Fleet Manager
Westfield Consulting Limited – Founded in January 2012, by a team of forward thinking Nigerians with over 40 years of cumulative work experience in management and consultancy, Westfield Consulting is a provider of Human Resource and Strategic Management Services. Our innovativeness and excellence in service delivery has made us a first choice to our growing clientele in various sectors.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Facilities and Fleet Manager
Job Description
Administrative services:
Manage the administrative functions such as invoice processing, expense reports and departmental expenses.
Coordinate and supervise procurement of store supplies with attention to budgetary constraints and distributes accordingly.
Coordinate and assist with planning of office activities, and meeting, as requested.
Manage all risks, goods in transit etc Insurance matters.
Track renewal of statutory licenses
Provide quota comparative analysis by negotiating with vendors before approval of such cost
Coordinate the dispatch of all company documents to various locations
Coordinate beverages, recharge cards and newspapers distribution
Facility Management:
Ensure general facility maintenance like housekeeping, pest control, electrical & mechanical facility issues, space management and equipment maintenance. spirit
Prepare & maintain annual budget for building use and facility maintenance
Monitor the facility to ensure that it remains safe, secure, and wellmaintained
Supervise the cleaners to ensure the office space is well maintained
Generator maintenance and maintenance of office furniture, fittings and electrical
Fleet Management:
Supervise and coordinate the fleet systems to ensure that expenses are consistent with approved budgets
Plan, direct & coordinate the operations of vehicle maintenance & repair programme
Maintain up to date record of fleet in the organization
Organize driving test and manage driver assignments and pool cars operation
Manage all Insurance matters
Receive and process vehicle accident and damage report
Oversee daily fleet Management operations services
Prepare cost analysis & periodic fleet management and operational report
Safety programme and Accident management:
Identify high risk drivers, track drivers, driver behaviors and provide safe driving training and education.
Investigate an accident to review and determines cause, fault and preventability.
Vehicle Acquisition:
Monitor vehicle life cycle costs and suggest for disposal old vehicles just prior to cost cycle spike
Review which vehicle is out of sequence and adjust its projected replacement times.
Closely match vehicle to function, geography, and employee classification
