New Music: Seyi Shay Feat. Flavour & DJ Consequence – Alele

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay is back with a new music lifted off her hotly anticipated extended play christened “Electric Package [Volume 1]”.

The sultry diva features high-life king, Flavour and raved disc jockey, Consequence in this new Jam, titled “Alele”.“Alele” – produced by DJ Coublon – is a robust afro-pop fusion with Eastern Nigerian high-life music; featuring a surefire hook, melody, production and vocals delivery from all parties, which does not only hit the bull’s eye but destabilizes the target.

Listen and Enjoy!

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)