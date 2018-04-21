Medecins Sans Frontieres Job Vacancy : Project Financial/HR Manager – RANN – Switzerland

Médecins Sans Frontières is a private, non-profit international humanitarian organization dedicated to providing medical assistance to populations in crisis, without discrimination and regardless of race, religion, creed or political affiliation.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Project Financial/HR Manager – RANN

Job Description

Scope of Responsibilities and Accountability:

Planning, coordinating and implementing HR, Admin and Financial activities and policies in the project according to legal obligations and MSF protocols, standards and procedures in order to provide quality, reliable and transparent information to the organization on the use and allocation of resources in the project and to realize the HR capacity required to achieve project objectives

In close coordination with the Project Coordinator (PC) and the HR Coordinator and Finance Coordinator, calculating, analysing and monitoring the project’s HR and Financial operational needs and the associated budget in order to efficiently ensure the required sizing and capabilities of the project and proper allocation of funds according to funding contracts. Proposing corrective actions when required.

Planning, supervising and ensuring the implementation of, in close coordination with the HRCo, the associated processes (recruitment, training, briefing, induction, evaluation, potential detection, development and communication) of the project staff in order to ensure both the sizing and the amount of knowledge required. Supporting the project line managers in said processes in order to improve staff capabilities, their end results contribution to mission goals and to boost their active participation and MSF commitment.

Advising on set-up and updating the project’s organizational chart and job descriptions and assisting the PC, and/or team leaders and supervisors to draw up annual holiday planning and staff shifts in order to forecast HR needs and to ensure HR availability for the project activities

Ensuring hiring, amendments and contract termination formalities for employees at project level are according to local labour laws. Archiving and updating individual employee files, informing them on their rights and preparing all mandatory tax declarations, in order to ensure legal compliance. In close collaboration with the PC and HRCo, looking for the best options to avoid and/or solve possible labour conflicts in the project

Supervising/performing payroll procedures, ensuring that all data related to monthly salary calculation of the project national employees are correctly entered in Homere (days off, unpaid leaves, sick leaves, overtime, salary advance, etc.), in order to ensure on time and accurate salary payments. Under supervision of the HRCo, ensuring the indexation process of the national staff salary grids are in order to ensure internal equity, cost-of-living adjustments and the correct application of employment conditions in the project sites

Implementing circuits and workflows (management of cash boxes, transfers, advances, purchase procedures, payment validations, follow up of regular payments, bank reconciliation) in order to anticipate expenses at project level and to optimize cash needs and its security.

Implementing and supervising transactional procedures and systems in order to ensure transparent accounting practices and full documentary traceability (invoices, receipts, bank statements, etc.), following MSF guidelines and rules, and using the respective software in place.

Ensuring and controlling the monthly and yearly accountancy closure and all HR, Administrative and Financial reporting of the Project (Homère and Unifield, sitreps, etc.) Being responsible for all movements and/or accommodation of staff in the Project.

Minimum Requirements

Permit to work in Nigeria

Desirable:

Degree in finance, management (business, HR) or administration

Working experience with MSF or other NGOs, in developing countries.

HR and Financial MSF software (Homère, FFC, SAGA, Unifield).

Essential:

Working experience of at least two years in relevant and similar jobs.

Knowledge of English and Hausa / Kanuri are an asset

Computer literacy (word, excel, internet)

Rann is a very resource-poor environment with a volatile security context and strict movement control: thus, MSF-SW looks for a candidate with the following characteristics:

Hands-on, high problem solving skills, adaptability, flexibility, very motivated about MSF work and principles, able to implement HR and FIN MSF standards in a hostile context.

Application Closing Date

4th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications (containing the below documents and information) to: msfchbornorecruitment@gmail.com Using “Project Financial/HR Manager ” as the subject of the mail. Applications must be in English and include:

Complete CV and Copies of all certificates and diplomas mentioned in the CV.

Updated contact details and ID

Contact information of the previous employer/s for reference.

Note

MSF is an equal opportunity employer, both men and women are encouraged to apply.

MSF thanks all the candidates for their interest in this position.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

