Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC Job Vacancy : Business Development Manager

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC (ITMB) was licensed in 2002 and started business operations in 2003, precisely, 15 years ago. Its registered trade mark – Infinity Homes is a reflection of the strong desire of the Bank to create endless opportunities for shelter for every category of Nigerians.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Business Development Manager

Job Description

The ideal person will be responsible for:

Quality Risk Asset creation and effective monitoring for optimum performance.

Short, Medium and Long term liability generation to fund the banks risk asset portfolio.

Efficient balance sheet management by ensuring the proper balance sheet items mix to ensure profitability.

Seek business opportunities, initiate new business frontiers by establishing relationship with the Government, Developers and other relevant Stakeholders.

Setting budgetary goals and developing strategies for meeting them.

Academic Qualifications & Work Experience

First degree or its equivalent in any field.

Minimum of 8 years post graduate cognate experience in any reputable financial institution with proven track records of achievement, with at least 4 years at managerial positions of a reputable financial institution.

Understanding of Abuja financial market is compulsory.

Experience in mortgage banking will be an added advantage

Professional qualification will be an added advantage.

Knowledge & Skills:

The ideal candidate must have cognate experience in Mortgage, Credit and treasury activities.

He/ She must have the required capacity to Identity and mobilize business from Abuja environ and neighboring states.

He/ She must be a self starter and confidence to grow the business considerably within a reasonable time frame.

Highly proficient in the use of the Microsoft office suite.

Excellent communication skills (Written & Oral).

Proactive with sound problem solving skills.

Excellent facilitation and presentation skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills

Personal Attributes:

Candidate must be firm and assertive.

Highly organized and thorough.

Ability to work within tight schedules.

Candidate must be courteous and tolerant.

Result driven and self motivated.

Patient and extremely courteous.

Application Closing Date

25th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: recruitment@infinitytrustmortgagebank.com Stating the position applied for as the subject of the mail.

