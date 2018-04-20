Jumia Nigeria Job Vacancy : Affiliate Marketing Manager – Apply Now

Jumia is Africa’s leading internet group, with already over 3,000 employees in more than 20 African countries and huge successes such as Jumia, Jumia Travel, Jumia Food, Jumia Deals, Jumia House, Jumia Jobs and Jumia Services. It is led by top talented leaders offering a great mix of local and international talents and is backed by MTN, Millicom, Rocket Internet, Axa, Orange, Goldman Sachs & CdC.We are currently looking for talented people with a passion for emerging markets and Africa to join our team and embark on our exciting journey in the position below:

Job Title: Affiliate Marketing Manager

Responsibilities

You will actively onboard and cultivate partnerships with new affiliate programs to drive profitable growth and revenue across multiple brands.

In particular you will:

Negotiate commission structures with top sites and partners to ensure maximum profitability.

Work with the marketing department to create campaigns to attract potential affiliates.

Own relationship and support to top local partners, ensuring their education, and satisfaction to maximize their performance on the program.

Follow up on affiliate campaigns to ensure they are kept within budget and maximum ROI is achieved.

Analyse local channel performance and send weekly performance reports.

Maximize networking and community building opportunities and by regularly setting up events bringing affiliates together.

Proficient in number crunching in Excel and experience with analytics tool such as Google Analytics, Omniture & Insights Discover.

Send a weekly promotional newsletter to affiliates telling them about the top campaigns, categories and products to promote.

Localize any central material to fit the local market, for example video tutorials or sales pitch material.

Occasionally support on central affiliate marketing projects.

Professional Skills & Qualifications

3+ years experience in the Affiliate Management space – negotiating, implementing and optimizing affiliate marketing campaigns

Experience starting new affiliate program marketing efforts from scratch

Ability to utilize technical language involved in affiliate implementation

Strong understanding of customer acquisition through digital marketing.

Able to prioritize and multi-task in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with strong attention to detail, driving projects to completion under deadlines

Understanding of affiliate’s motivations, drives, and desires while still focusing on the company’s goals

Proficient in number crunching in Excel and experience with analytics tool such as Google Analytics, Omniture & Insights Discover.

We Offer

A unique experience in an entrepreneurial, yet structured environment

A unique opportunity of having strong impact in building the African ecommerce sector

The opportunity to become part of a highly professional and dynamic team

An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)