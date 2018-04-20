Eat These Foods To Lower Cholesterol – Must Read

Choosing a healthy diet, low in saturated fat is important in helping to keep your cholesterol (this is a fat-like substance that’s found in all the cells in your body) low. However, you can reduce your cholesterol levels further by including these foods shared by Jumia Food, the no 1 food ordering platform in Nigeria, in your everyday diet.

Beans

Beans is especially rich in soluble fibre. It takes a while for the body to digest, meaning you feel full for longer after a meal. That’s one reason beans is a useful food for persons who want to lose weight.Nuts

Eating almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and other nuts is good for the heart. Eating nuts daily can slightly lower cholesterol. It also has added nutrients that protect the heart in other ways.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish contains omega 3-fatty acids that are good cholesterol-lowering compounds. It also protects the heart by helping prevent abnormal heart rhythms.

Fruits and vegetables

All fruits and vegetables are low in saturated fat so eating more helps to keep saturated fat intake low. Fruit and vegetables are also a valuable source of cholesterol-lowering soluble fibres.

Oats

Oats are considered to be one of the best cholesterol-lowering foods on the planet. These contain soluble fibres which reduce cholesterol levels and prevent heart diseases.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)