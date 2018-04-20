Adron Homes & Properties Limited Job Vacancy : Business Development Officer -Apply Now
ADRON is a Real Estate and Property Development Company whose purpose to help people realize their aspirations for the pride of ownership, comfort, security and wealth through the provision of excellent homes and the will to provide homes for all classes of society with focus on the neglected populace in respect to government housing programs We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Business Development Officer
Requirement
Interested candidates should possess relevant qualifications.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to: iwo@adronhomesproperties.com
