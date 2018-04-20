9mobile Nigeria Job Vacancy : Manager, Compliance -Apply Here

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007.

The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Manager, Compliance

Job Summary

  • Provide relevant input to developing and implementinga regulatory compliance framework for EMTS.

Principal Functions
Tactical:

  • Assist in articulating EMTS’s regulatory compliance policy and indriving organisation-wide adherence.

Operational:

  • Advise on andmonitor compliance with conditions of the Unified Service Access Licence(UASL), 3G Licence, and Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 and other applicablelegislation and regulations made thereunder
  • Develop and update EMTS’ compliance matrix to ensure thatcompliance roles, responsibilities and timelines are adequately communicated tothe business.
  • Develop processes to support the compliance with regulatoryobligations as may be required from time to time.
  • Escalate all potential and known regulatory violations to theHead, Regulatory Affairs.
  • Liaise with relevant units/functions in ensuring adherence toEMTS’s compliance framework.
  • Provide support in filing reports and obtaining regulatoryapprovals for EMTS’ tariffs, promotions and other approval requests that may berequired.
  • Assist in implementing the unit’s work programs and plans in linewith agreed upon procedures and guidelines.
  • Assist in planning and managing the human and material resourcesof the unit to optimise performance, morale and enhance productivity.
  • Provide leadership and guidance to team members and managesubordinates’ performance towards the achievement of overall team objectives.
  • Ensure an excellent relationship is built with mid and seniorlevel managers across all relevant regulatory agencies.
  • Ensure adequate training and development is delivered to teammembers on regulatory compliance issues.
  • Prepare/compile agreed periodic activity and performance reportsfor the attention of the Director, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs.
  • Perform any otherduties as assigned by the Director, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs.

Educational Requirements

  • First Degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline.
  • Postgraduate/professional qualification in a related field will bean added advantage.

Experience,Skills & Competencies:

  • Six (6) to eight (8) years post NYSC work experience, with atleast three (3) years in a supervisory role.
  • Knowledge of Telecom sector and current trends in the Industry
  • Good Negotiation skills
  • Excellent problem solving and Analytical skills
  • Good Presentation & Interpersonal skills
  • Excellent communication skills (Oral and written).

Application Closing Date 
Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

