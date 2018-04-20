9mobile Nigeria Job Vacancy : Manager, Compliance -Apply Here

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007.

The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:



Job Title: Manager, Compliance



Job Summary

Provide relevant input to developing and implementinga regulatory compliance framework for EMTS.

Principal Functions

Tactical:

Assist in articulating EMTS’s regulatory compliance policy and indriving organisation-wide adherence.

Operational:

Advise on andmonitor compliance with conditions of the Unified Service Access Licence(UASL), 3G Licence, and Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 and other applicablelegislation and regulations made thereunder

Develop and update EMTS’ compliance matrix to ensure thatcompliance roles, responsibilities and timelines are adequately communicated tothe business.

Develop processes to support the compliance with regulatoryobligations as may be required from time to time.

Escalate all potential and known regulatory violations to theHead, Regulatory Affairs.

Liaise with relevant units/functions in ensuring adherence toEMTS’s compliance framework.

Provide support in filing reports and obtaining regulatoryapprovals for EMTS’ tariffs, promotions and other approval requests that may berequired.

Assist in implementing the unit’s work programs and plans in linewith agreed upon procedures and guidelines.

Assist in planning and managing the human and material resourcesof the unit to optimise performance, morale and enhance productivity.

Provide leadership and guidance to team members and managesubordinates’ performance towards the achievement of overall team objectives.

Ensure an excellent relationship is built with mid and seniorlevel managers across all relevant regulatory agencies.

Ensure adequate training and development is delivered to teammembers on regulatory compliance issues.

Prepare/compile agreed periodic activity and performance reportsfor the attention of the Director, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs.

Perform any otherduties as assigned by the Director, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs.

Educational Requirements

First Degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline.

Postgraduate/professional qualification in a related field will bean added advantage.

Experience,Skills & Competencies:

Six (6) to eight (8) years post NYSC work experience, with atleast three (3) years in a supervisory role.

Knowledge of Telecom sector and current trends in the Industry

Good Negotiation skills

Excellent problem solving and Analytical skills

Good Presentation & Interpersonal skills

Excellent communication skills (Oral and written).

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

