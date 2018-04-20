9mobile Nigeria Job Vacancy : Manager, Compliance -Apply Here
9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007.
The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Manager, Compliance
Job Summary
- Provide relevant input to developing and implementinga regulatory compliance framework for EMTS.
Principal Functions
Tactical:
- Assist in articulating EMTS’s regulatory compliance policy and indriving organisation-wide adherence.
Operational:
- Advise on andmonitor compliance with conditions of the Unified Service Access Licence(UASL), 3G Licence, and Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 and other applicablelegislation and regulations made thereunder
- Develop and update EMTS’ compliance matrix to ensure thatcompliance roles, responsibilities and timelines are adequately communicated tothe business.
- Develop processes to support the compliance with regulatoryobligations as may be required from time to time.
- Escalate all potential and known regulatory violations to theHead, Regulatory Affairs.
- Liaise with relevant units/functions in ensuring adherence toEMTS’s compliance framework.
- Provide support in filing reports and obtaining regulatoryapprovals for EMTS’ tariffs, promotions and other approval requests that may berequired.
- Assist in implementing the unit’s work programs and plans in linewith agreed upon procedures and guidelines.
- Assist in planning and managing the human and material resourcesof the unit to optimise performance, morale and enhance productivity.
- Provide leadership and guidance to team members and managesubordinates’ performance towards the achievement of overall team objectives.
- Ensure an excellent relationship is built with mid and seniorlevel managers across all relevant regulatory agencies.
- Ensure adequate training and development is delivered to teammembers on regulatory compliance issues.
- Prepare/compile agreed periodic activity and performance reportsfor the attention of the Director, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs.
- Perform any otherduties as assigned by the Director, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs.
Educational Requirements
- First Degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline.
- Postgraduate/professional qualification in a related field will bean added advantage.
Experience,Skills & Competencies:
- Six (6) to eight (8) years post NYSC work experience, with atleast three (3) years in a supervisory role.
- Knowledge of Telecom sector and current trends in the Industry
- Good Negotiation skills
- Excellent problem solving and Analytical skills
- Good Presentation & Interpersonal skills
- Excellent communication skills (Oral and written).
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
