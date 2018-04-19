SunTrust Bank hedges against Cyber attack, gets Security Certifications

Suntrust Bank Nigeria Limited has bagged ISO 2007:2013 and PCI DSS Certification by the PECB Canada, as part of efforts to protect its operations against rising incidence of cyber attacks across the globe.

PECB Canada is a leading organisation in audit management systems and processes and its certification is the world’s highest accreditation for Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The bank was awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification after undergoing series of intense implementation exercise and audit processes which began in October 2017 last year.The certification would enable the bank to guard against cyber crime and ensure that its business data are secured.It would boost the customer confidence in the bank and provides a security standard for inter-operability.

The Managing Director of the bank, Muhammad Jibrin, explained that the certification is a proof of the bank’s commitment to provide all participants with maximum protection.

“This process involved auditing and verification of our Information Security Management System (ISMS) practices by PECB.

“The certification is a clear indication of the strength of our investments in people, process and technology for enhancing the customer experience by improving adequate information security.

“ISO 27001 Information Security Management Systems is the international best practice standard for information security. ISO 27001:2013, the current version of the standard, provides a set of standardised requirements for an information security management system (ISMS),” he said.

The banker noted that it is the only auditable international standard, which defines the requirements to ensure that sufficient security controls are instituted within the certified organisation.

According to him, the bank is required to undergo a yearly audit review and three-year re-certification process such that the information security standard is maintained, while internal audit will also conduct bi-annual audit review as part of requirement.

He added that the PCI DSS scope comprises of the people, processes and technology involved in the storage, processing, and transmission of cardholder data/sensitive authentication data in SunTrust Bank.

