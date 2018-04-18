Reservoir Engineer at Dangote Group – Apply Now

The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.Reservoir Engineer

Job Type Full Time

Qualification MBA/MSc/MA PhD/Fellowship

Experience 10 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Plant & Machinery (P & M)

Position Description

Senior technical member of sub-surface team Responsible for Reservoir Engineering, Dynamic Modelling, Well Performance, Production Forecasting, Integrated Production System Evaluate the production potential of a reservoir by simulating fluid flow phase behavior and reservoir physical properties.

Deliver the information need to make safer, optimal, long-term production decisions for each reservoir.

Help build and maintain accurate and comprehensive databases of data gathered in conjunction with geoscience team members.

Ensure all work is carried out to appropriate standards and in accordance with international best practice and internal processes Contribute to geological training and mentoring of junior staff and secondees

Job Responsibilities

Generate Dynamic modelling using state of the art technology and proffer Short and long term production forecasts based both on DCA and dynamic modelling Provide Field development plan and Reserves estimation.

Participation in internal and external reserves audit.

Evaluate and communicate numerical analysis uncertainties feeding into additional data acquisition plans and capture in uncertainty analysis and reservoir modelling.

Prepare supporting Reservoir Engineering documentation

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

M.Sc/PHD level in Engineering – Petroleum/Reservoir (Preferred) Knowledge of reservoir dynamic modelling skills and simulation including integration of PVT, MDT/RFT data, and reservoir engineering information for dynamic reservoir simulation, volumetric assessments and well plan.

Experience in Year(s): 10

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Dangote career website on careers.dangote-group.com to apply

