HR Advisor at MTN Nigeria – Apply Now

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.HR Advisor

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Human Resources / HR

Job Description

To ensure HR strategy is implemented in line with regional/divisional business plans and that HR policy, procedures and processes are understood and consistently implemented.

Identify opportunities for improvement in human resources services.

Liaise with HR Centres of Excellence to develop solutions to identified client needs. Facilitate the compliance with employee Performance Management cycle.

Provide implementation support for Attraction and Recruitment activities Facilitate confirmation process for new staff on probation.

Facilitate Career Management implementation within the assigned Division.

Assist to drive Group Culture Audit and other Surveys participation within assigned Divisions.

Assist to implement Departmental/Divisional Recognition programmes as well as driving participation in the Group Recognition programme – Yello Star.

Coordinate assigned Exit Activities for exiting staff. Liaise with Line Managers of assigned Division and OD to develop and implement organizational structure and design as and when required e.g. Job Profiles etc.

Liaise with Industrial Relations Advisor to coordinate Regional Employee Council Meeting – identify pertinent employee and work place issues and report outcomes.

Coordinate Staff Engagement Meetings for assigned Divisions e.g. Village Meetings.

Ensure new staff are properly boarded and inducted into the organization Assist to ensure that all Conflicts within assigned Divisions are resolved within stipulated time -Coordination of staff Disciplinary matters and grievances.

Experience & Training

First degree in any related discipline.

Minimum of 3 years; experience in an area of specialisation; with experience with working with others.

Experience working in a medium organization.

Industrial Relations.

Employee Relations.

HR Administration

Recruitment.

Employee engagement.

Experience in Telecommunication industry would be an advantage.

Minimum qualifications;

BA, BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions.

May be required to work extended hours.

Open plan office.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to MTN Nigeria career website on careers.mtnonline.com to apply

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)