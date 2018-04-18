Google Launches New Application

Search giant, Google has launched ‘Google Go’, a new app that provides a lighter, faster, way to search, with everything you need just a tap away.

As more and more Africans come online every year, using mobile phones as their primary and sometimes only Internet device, online isn’t somewhere they ‘go’ anymore, it’s where they live – connecting with the people, places and things that matter to them. Weak data connectivity, high data costs and low RAM or storage space often make it hard for people to get the most out of the internet – Google Go is built to handle these challenges.Google Africa Chief Marketing Officer, Mzamo Masito, said: “Users come to us to experience the web and access accurate information quickly. Unfortunately users can’t always decide on the type of device they have or the kind of connection they are on. Google Go is designed from the ground up to address these issues and provide a seamless experience irrespective of what device or network the user is on.”

Google Go is available today in 26 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa through the Google Play Store. It will come pre-installed on all Android Oreo (Go edition) devices, available in stores soon. It is available for devices running Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) and above.

With Google Go, everything you need is just a tap away. Easily search for information or see what’s trending in your country. Find an inspirational quote for a loved one with an image or GIF search, discover places nearby, and browse videos. Access all your favorite apps and websites and discover the top destinations in your country.

