Expressing her uncertainty over what her family encountered when they woke, a Facebook user, Esson Chucks took to the platform to share a photo of a lizard tied to her husband’s car overnight.

Please sisters lift my family up in prayers. This what they tied in my husband’s car in the night.

Lady shares photo of lizard tied to her husband’s car overnight

Apart from encountering a tied lizard in the morning, there are other signs Africans and Nigerians might encounter which they can link to voodoo or juju. Few days ago, it was reported that a 30-year-old woman, Princess Ofonome, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, for allegedly intimidating and killing her neighbour’s son through `diabolic means.’

The defendant, who resides at Apostolic Compound, Kabayi, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, was arraigned on a count charge bordering on criminal intimidation, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Hamen Donald, told the court that one Juliet Joseph of same address with the defendant reported the matter at `A’ Police Division, Mararaba on April 9, at about 11: a.m.

He said that the complainant alleged that the defendant killed her son, through incantation.

“On April 5, while the complainant was mourning her son that died two months ago, the defendant pronounced some words confirming that she killed her son and also planning to kill her too.

“The words include, ‘any fly that does not hear will follow dead body to the grave, and the grasses on the grave of the first strike has not grown and the second will follow immediately.

“Then the defendant went behind the compound and made some incantations, using pepper, onion, palm oil and salt, and formed a circle with charcoal,” Donald said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 397 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, granted the defendant N50, 000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until April 24, for hearing.

